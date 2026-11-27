The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a unique kind of adversity as they prepare for their "Black Friday" matchup against the Denver Broncos. Late Tuesday night, the team announced it was benching future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph. On Wednesday, Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and lashed out against Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. That led to his release.

Rodgers' attack of his head coach felt personal and unprecedented. On national television, he accused McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings, not putting in the work required to prepare for upcoming opponents, and failing to connect with players in his first season as the lead man in Pittsburgh. The breaking point, according to Rodgers, was when McCarthy, 63, broke down the team saying, "1-2-3 Packers!" at halftime of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. McCarthy last coached the Packers in 2018. The coach admitted using the wrong team name during a press conference on Wednesday.

Fans and former players have not been shy in voicing their opinions on this wild saga, but one man we all wanted to hear from about this situation was Mike Tomlin. The new NBC analyst spent 19 years as the head coach of the Steelers, winning Super Bowl XLIII with the franchise in 2009. He famously never registered a losing season with the Steelers, and coached Rodgers during his final year as coach in 2025. During halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills matchup on Thanksgiving, he revealed what he thought about Rodgers' actions in an interview with Mike Tirico.

What Mike Tomlin said

Tomlin said he had a range of emotions hearing what Rodgers had to say about his new head coach, but the prevailing emotion was "general sadness."

"Sad that we might be looking at the end of a legendary career in the quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and just at the macro level whether it's organizationally or for the game of football at large, to see laundry aired out that way in a public forum," Tomlin said. "Those are things that kind of run counterculture to professional football."

Did it shock Tomlin that Rodgers went this route?

"It certainly did," Tomlin said. "Particularly because I know both men involved. [I] certainly had a lot of intimate work and development of relationships with Aaron over the last couple of years and have known and competed with Mike and respected and appreciated him as a coach for a long time."

Tomlin was asked how Rodgers was viewed in the locker room during his one year in Pittsburgh.

"He was beloved, and I'm not over-exaggerating that," Tomlin said. "He worked at it, and people appreciated his openness to getting to know and understand the Steeler culture. To be engaged with teammates, and particularly from my perspective, I worked with a lot of veteran players over the years and at times they lose a little patience for the process or they lose patience for relationships with younger guys, etcetera. Man, he seemed to embrace all of that and really embrace it in a real natural way."

Tomlin was asked whether McCarthy can effectively lead this team for the rest of the season?

"You know it certainly created some challenges and 'challenges' is probably an understatement if all of those things are true. Certainly, the '1-2-3 Packers' is because he acknowledged that. But his ability to overcome that or inability to overcome that in my opinion is based on relationships, and the depth of those relationships and how those guys feel about him or how those guys buy into what he's selling. And so certainly he's been there a short period of time, and so it makes you wonder the level of that challenge. But it will be relationship-based, his ability to overcome the things that you mentioned."

Tirico asked Tomlin what his emotions were being a coach that was involved with the Steelers franchise for nearly two decades

"I'm upset about it, it's a dumpster fire," Tomlin said. "And I don't say that in a judgemental way; I've presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years. But it certainly is upsetting, and I'm sure Steeler Nation is upset."

Other reaction to Rodgers' comments

There were plenty of bewildering aspects of this story. Tom Pelissero reported that frustration had been building behind the scenes among some players and coaches about Rodgers, who was calling plays himself. The quarterback reportedly went to McCarthy and demanded more changes related to the play-calling process. The coach received feedback from players and coaches indicating that's not what they wanted. Rodgers then issued an ultimatum: "Run things my way, or I quit."

ESPN's Brooke Pryor also reported that "multiple league sources corroborated Rodgers' account" during his appearance on ESPN. According to Pryor, "One source texted: 'It's all true.'" Anonymous team sources acknowledged Rodgers' claim that McCarthy fell asleep in meetings, according to The Athletic.

With that said, Rodgers did violate "the sanctity of the NFL locker room," as Tom Brady mentioned during his broadcast of the Thanksgiving matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. One of the best quarterbacks in NFL history dropped a grenade in his building and walked away.

The Steelers locker room was expectedly mum on the situation, but quarterback Drew Allar did say it was "kinda sad to see," because of the respect he has for Rodgers.

There were plenty of others that did not hold their tongues, however. Former Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang alleged Rodgers was a hypocrite for blacklisting players for telling the truth at other times, then going scorched-earth this week. Lang even said he's in a group chat with "a whole lot of former teammates" that feel the exact same way that he does.

"I think it's despicable," Lang said on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. "I think that Aaron Rodgers just became everything that he has bitched about and moaned about over the last 10 years with former coaches, former teammates airing grievances out, giving opinions out in the media. He has blacklisted, I don't know how many former teammates from just simple comments telling the truth because he just he was sick of it."

Former Packers receiver and teammate James Jones said something very similar.

"How do you jump on Pat McAfee's show and say all this? Come on, man," Jones said on the Speakeasy podcast. "My text thread is full of texts and group chats with a lot of my teammates right now, and none are on 12's side, especially the ones that know Mike."

Another former Packers wideout in Greg Jennings chimed in on "First Things First," saying he was surprised by a lot of Rodgers' comments, and called his decision to air out this dirty laundry "distasteful."

"If you truly cared about more than just yourself, then you don't do this to everybody in that locker room that you just called brothers," Jennings said. "They are playing for something. You are no longer playing for anything."

Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement on Thursday saying he stands behind McCarthy despite Rodgers' criticisms.

"I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he'll be our coach this season, next season and beyond," Rooney told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can't be tolerated in any organization. When you start getting ultimatums, you can't live with that."