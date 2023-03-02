While he may not longer be the Steelers' general manager, Kevin Colbert is still finding ways to help his former team. Colbert, who retired last spring after working his 23rd and final draft with the Steelers, continues to be in frequent communication with his successor, Omar Khan.

"We actually texted yesterday about a couple things," Khan said from the NFL combine, via Jim Wexell of Steel City Insider. "We talk all the time."

Khan added that people will see a lot of Colbert in him after working 20-plus years with his former boss.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and three-time AFC champion during his time with the Steelers, Colbert said prior to retiring that he was open to continuing to help the Steelers, even if it was an unofficial capacity.

Colbert left Khan is a pretty good situation. In his final draft, Colbert selected several players who are slated to be big contributors for years to come. Those players include quarterback Kenny Pickett, receiver George Pickens, defensive end DeMarvin Leal, fullback Connor Heyward and linebacker Mark Robinson. In his final free agency season, Colbert also signed current starters in linebacker Myles Jack, cornerback Levi Wallace, offensive linemen Mason Cole and James Daniels.

Pickens was the last of a long list of talented receivers who the Steelers drafted under Colbert's watch. that lineage also includes Plaxico Burress, Antwaan Randle El, Santonio Holmes, Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson. Colbert drafted several other Pro Bowl and All-Pro level players in Troy Polamalu, Ben Roethlisberger, Casey Hampton, Brett Keisel, Heath Miller, LaMarr Woodley, Lawrence Timmons, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Le'Veon Bell, Ryan Shazier, Javon Hargrave, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth.

Polamalu became Colbert's first draft pick to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 Centennial Class. Roethlisberger will add to that tally when he is eligible for enshrinement.

Colbert's input will surely be valued in what is an important offseason for the Steelers, who finished last year with a 9-8 record after a 2-6 start. While not typically big spenders, Khan said that Pittsburgh would be willing to make a significant free agent signing.

"We're obviously in a lot better shape than we've been in the past," Khan said, per Wexell. "There are years we've -- I don't really like to use the word 'creative' -- had to do some things. We're comfortable. If there's an opportunity to improve our team with someone, we can make things happen and sign him. There's nothing that would hold us back."