After a year away from football, wide receiver James Washington wants to get back on the field. This week, the former Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher announced on Instagram that he's attempting a comeback. ESPN reports that Washington has already received multiple inquiries from teams, and could try out for a few clubs soon.

"I was forgotten about, and I want to show the world that I still have it," Washington said in his Instagram video. "People say, 'He's done. He's washed.' There's still a lot of meat left on on the bone conditioning-wise, physical-wise. I'm stronger than ever. I train five days a week, and the other two days of the week I'm thinking about it."

Selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State, Washington caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in 60 games played for the Steelers. He led Pittsburgh in receiving in 2019 with 735 yards and three touchdowns on 44 receptions.

After his rookie contract expired, Washington signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. However, he suffered a Jones fracture in training camp that cost him most of the 2022 season. That year, Washington played in just two games and did not make any catches.

The 28-year-old spent portions of last offseason with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, but did not make a 53-man roster. Now, he claims he's healed from his foot injury, and is ready to make an impact for a team.

"Injuries happen," Washington said. "It's not about how you handle it, it's about how you come back.