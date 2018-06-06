Former Steelers lineman Mike Adams wants to make NFL comeback as a tight end

For three years, Mike Adams played offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Drafted in the second round back in 2012, Adams rotated in and out of the starting lineup, filling in on both the left side of Ben Roethlisberger's offensive line and the right. An injury led to his missing the entire 2015 season, and at the end of his rookie contract, the Steelers cut ties. Adams signed with the Chicago Bears, and he played out the 2016 season in Chicago.

He's been out of football since, and apparently, he's been using his time away to get in ridiculous shape. Adams lost 68 pounds, dropping from 323 to 255, and is in the process of attempting a comeback as a tight end. Here's a look at Adams in late May.

This is former Steeler OL Mike Adams right now. pic.twitter.com/SxyrDsJkFI — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) May 31, 2018

"I want to give it another shot and get after it," Adams said, per Eleven Warriors. "I love the game. It's what I want to do. It's who I am." He also noted he's still "extremely athletic."

Regarding the transition from tackle to tight end, CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell, appearing on CBS Sports HQ, had this to say: "Everybody always assumes, 'Hey, if you don't make it at this position -- try this position.' You're talking about one of the toughest jobs in the world," Kanell said. "I was skeptical until I saw the picture. I'm like, 'You know what? He looks like Shannon Sharpe. He looks like Tony Gonzalez. He looks like some of the best tight ends ever to play the game. But can he run routes? Can he catch footballs? That's an important aspect. Because you talk about the blocking aspect. He doesn't even look like a blocking tight end. He looks like a slim, trim guy who is gonna stretch the field. And if his body type is any indication of his work ethic, maybe he can pull it off."

Certainly, it would be a great story of Adams managed to make it onto a roster and catch some passes. He's got his work cut out for him, but at least he's got the right body type for the job.