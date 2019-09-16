Former Steelers wide receiver confirms current status with team after Donte Moncrief's struggles continue

Eli Rogers is not re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Anticipation grew within Pittsburgh's fan base when reports came out about Rogers' return to the team's facility on Monday, a day after the Steelers fell to 0-2 following a 28-26 loss to Seattle in their Week 2 home opener. Donte Moncrief, who beat out Rogers for a place on the team's 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, struggled again on Sunday, as his bobbled pass led to the first regular-season interception of Mason Rudolph's career.

But despite Moncrief's struggles, Rogers, upon seeing the news of his return to the facility on social media, confirmed that he will not be re-joining the Steelers, at least anytime soon.

If only this was True 💛. I love you SteelerNation to bits and would greatly cherish another opportunity. But, I was only there to Thank Mr.Rooney and Mr. Colbert for the opportunity and for taking a chance with me before I go back Home. — E L I (@__bELIeve17) September 16, 2019

Rogers, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville in 2015, spent his rookie season on the practice squad before making Pittsburgh's 53-man roster in 2016. With Martavis Bryant suspended for the entire season, Rogers emerged as the Steelers No. 2 receiver that season, with his 48 catches and 594 receiving yards finishing second among Pittsburgh's receivers.

With Bryant's return the following season, along with the emergence of rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rogers' saw a major dip in production, catching just half of his 36 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown. He would miss the majority of the 2018 season after sustaining a significant knee injury during January's divisional-round playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

Rogers' solid performance upon coming back from his injury during the final three games of the 2018 season led to the Steelers offering him a new, two-year contract. Rogers, speaking to Steelers.com, was ecstatic after inking his new deal.

"Oh yeah, I'm ready to go," Rogers said back in March. "[I'm] Vegan, very healthy, mentally healthy. My body feels great and I'm ready to put some real work in this offseason to lay a great foundation out here this season."

Rogers was not able to convince the Steelers that he was worthy of a spot on the team's 53-man roster, however, as Rogers has spent the first two weeks of the regular season waiting for a call that has yet to arrive. That call apparently won't come in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers will instead continue to have faith in their current receiver corps.