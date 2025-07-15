After 15 NFL seasons and two Super Bowl wins, no one would blame Von Miller if he decided to retire, but that definitely won't be happening. Not only does Miller plan on playing in 2025, but he's already drawing some interest ion the free agency market.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, who's close friends with Miller's agent, Joby Branion, was recently told that there are at least three teams interested in the 36-year-old pass-rusher.

"I thought it's a natural [fit] for Von to end up in Baltimore," Baldinger told DVNR. "He didn't, when I threw that out at Joby, he didn't say anything. He goes, 'We've got three very interested teams,' but he didn't tell me the teams, and I didn't pry. I wasn't trying to be a reporter there."

With training camps around the NFL getting set to kick off over the next few days, Baldinger wouldn't be surprised if Miller signs with a new team soon.

"I think Von feels like there's a pretty good chance he's going to sign at some point before camp or, I mean, I don't think Von's too crazy about going to training camp, most guys that age aren't, they know what they need to do. He looks in great shape. So I would say he's gonna get signed here."

Miller had made it clear back in May that he was going to play at least one more season.

"I got this year on the books for sure, I'm going to play this coming up season, just got to find a team to play on," Miller said, via Andrew Mason. "We'll just keep doing it one year at a time. If I had another great year this year, then I'll play the next year after that, but we'll just keep doing it one year at a time."

Although Miller is planning on playing this year, he likely won't be making a return to Denver, where he spent the first 10.5 seasons of his career.

Miller had been in Buffalo for the past three seasons (2022-24), but he was released in March in a cost-cutting move that freed up more than $8 million in salary cap space for the Bills. Miller played in an AFC title game for the Bills, marking the third time in his career that he's made it to the conference title round. In 2015, he was named Super Bowl MVP after the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50. Miller picked up another Super Bowl ring in 2021 when he racked up two sacks for the Los Angeles Rams during their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Even though he's 36, Miller can still be a strong role player, which he proved in 2024, when he totaled six sacks for the Bills, which was tied for the second-highest number on the team.

As for where he might end up this year: Miller's agent didn't identify the teams who are interested in his client, so we decided to come up with a few landing spots.

With his career winding down, Miller will likely be looking to play a for a contender in 2025, so lets take a look at four teams that would make some sense for him:

Philadelphia Eagles





The Eagles defensive line got hit hard in free agency with the losses of Josh Sweat and Milton Williams. Sweat was a strong pass-rusher who led the team in sacks in 2024 with 8.5 while Williams ranked third on the team with five sacks. The Eagles don't need Miller to start, they just need him to rush the passer in key spots, which would essentially be the perfect role for him at this point in his career. Also, with 15 years of experience under his belt, he'd be a solid veteran presence for Philadelphia's younger players. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is always looking to improve his team in the trenches, so adding Miller on a cheap, one-year deal certainly wouldn't be out of character for him.

Washington Commanders

During the 2024 season, the Commanders only had one player (Dante Fowler) who recorded at least 10 sacks and he's no longer with the team after signing with the Cowboys in free agency. The Commanders did get busy in free agency by adding several players on the defensive line in Deatrich Wise, Javon Kinlaw and Jacob Martin, but they could still use some help. The Commanders have already made some huge moves this offseason on the offensive side of the ball by adding Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, so we know they're not afraid to make big move if they think it will improve the roster.

Detroit Lions

If you take one look at the Lions' schedule, you'll see why adding Miller might help. During the 2025 season, Detroit will be facing Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott. If you're facing a gauntlet like that, you need pass rushers. The Lions do have Aidan Hutchinson, but they don't have much outside of that. Last season, the Lions pass rush absolutely disappeared after Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury that saw him break his tibia and fibula. This year, Hutchinson will be coming back from that brutal injury so the Lions could certainly use some help just in case he's not quite 100% right away.

Houston Texans

Going to Houston could be an intriguing option for Miller and that's because it would allow him to return to his home state. Miller went to high school and college in Texas and if he were to sign with the Texans, that would allow him to potentially end his football career in the place where it all started. Oh, and it also helps that the Texans are actually good. The Texans already have an impressive group of pass-rushers that includes Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, so Miller could easily carve out a role for himself where he would only see the field on key passing downs. This move would pair up the 2011 defensive rookie of the year (Miller) with the 2023 defensive rookie of the year (Anderson).

At 36, Miller won't be getting a huge contract like he did with the Bills in 2022 when he inked a six-year, $122 million deal, but he does still seem to have something left in the tank and pass-rushing is always a hot commodity in the NFL, which is likely why he's been able to generate interest from at least three teams.

If Miller does play in 2025, he'll be one of just six former Super Bowl MVPs who are still active in the NFL, joining Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, Aaron Rodgers and Cooper Kupp.