Former Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph plans to sign with the Titans, per report

Johnathan Joseph will remain in the AFC South for the 2020 season. Joseph, a veteran cornerback who most recently played for the Texans, has announced that he plans to sign with the Titans, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson and Dianna Russini. A 14-year veteran, Joseph and the Texans mutually decided to part ways just before the start of free agency. The Titans needed a veteran cornerback after failing to address the position in the draft and Joseph should be able to contribute immediately in 2020.

The 24th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Joseph spent his first five seasons with the Bengals before joining the Texans in 2011. Joseph earned consecutive Pro Bowl selections during his first two seasons in Houston while helping the Texans defeat his former team in the first round of the playoffs in 2011 and in 2012. Joseph, according to the Texans' website, is the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions (17), passes defensed (118), interception return yards (410) and interceptions returned for touchdowns (four). He is tied for third in franchise history in games played (133) and fifth in total tackles (482). Joseph ranks sixth in career passes defensed (194) in NFL history. He also owns the most games with multiple passes defensed (50).

Joseph, 36, will join a Titans squad that is coming off an improbable playoff run that included postseason victories over the Patriots and Ravens. Tennessee jumped out to an early lead in the AFC Championship Game before falling victim to the Chiefs' high-scoring offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While they boasted the eighth-best third down defense in the NFL last season, the Titans' defense was 31st in the league in red zone defense in 2019. They were also just 24th in pass defense, allowing an average of 255 passing yards per game.

Tennessee, who released cornerback Logan Ryan earlier this offseason, spent their second-round pick on former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was considered a Day 1 talent by many experts leading up to the draft. The Titans used their final draft pick on Marshall defensive back Chris Jackson, a 2019 First-Team All-Conference USA performer who left the Thundering Herd as the program's all-time leader with 45 pass breakups.