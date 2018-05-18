Former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel will run Alliance of American Football's Phoenix team

It's been seven years since Rick Neuheisel coached UCLA, but the former Bruins quarterback and Baltimore Ravens assistant is returning to the sidelines for 2019 as the latest head coaching hire of the Alliance of American Football.

The fourth head coach to be announced by the AAF, which is set to debut with its eight-team, 10-game inaugural season on Feb. 9, 2019, Neuheisel will be tasked with leading a team in Phoenix, Arizona, with games set to be played at Arizona State University's Sun Devil Stadium.

Phoenix fans are in for a treat! @CoachNeuheisel officially announced as head coach for the #AlliancePHX team with all home games played at Sun Devil Stadium pic.twitter.com/RR9rSxcEqM — AAF (@TheAAF) May 18, 2018

The announcement of Neuheisel's AAF arrival comes roughly a week after former Chicago Bears linebacker and San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary was named head coach of a Memphis franchise.

A college football analyst since his departure from UCLA in 2011, Neuheisel, 57, got his first coaching experience in 1987, joining his alma mater as a graduate assistant and then working his way up as a quarterbacks coach (1988-1989) and wide receivers coach (1990-1993). A signal-caller himself during playing days with the Bruins, the United States Football League's San Antonio Gunslingers and the NFL's then-San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he spent eight years as a head coach in college football from 1995-2002, splitting time with Colorado and Washington, then worked with the Ravens as a QBs coach and offensive coordinator before returning to UCLA as head coach.

Neuheisel went 87-59 as a head coach for those three teams, going 5-3 in bowl games and claiming a pair of conference division titles.

Announced in March by Charlie Ebersol, who's in partnership with former NFL executive Bill Polian and ex-NFL players like Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Troy Polamalu, the AAF has also already announced Brad Childress and Steve Spurrier as head coaches for teams in Atlanta and Orlando, respectively. Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has also been announced as an offensive coordinator for Childress' team.

CBS will air the first AAF game, and the network will also carry the Alliance of American Football's championship game on the final weekend of April 2019. One regular-season Alliance game will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network each week during the inaugural season.