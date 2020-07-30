Watch Now: Expectations NFL Finishes A 16 Game Season ( 2:51 )

Former XFL standout Matt Jones is looking to make a comeback in the NFL as clubs begin getting together for training camp, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Jones has been in communication with a number of clubs and Garafolo suggests that COVID-19-related opt-outs and/or cases could be an avenue for him to get back into the league.

The 27-year-old was a former third-round pick by Washington in 2015 after a collegiate career at Florida. He had a promising start to his NFL career, rushing for 490 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games played during his rookie season. He also hauled in 19 passes for an additional 304 yards through the air. Jones nearly matched his rushing totals during his sophomore season in 2016, but it was far more efficient. He rushed for 460 yards on a 4.6 yards per carry clip and three touchdowns. Jones did suffer a knee injury during that season, which contributed to him falling out of favor in the backfield.

After falling behind on the depth chart, Washington waived Jones in early September in 2017. He quickly was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts, but hardly made a dent in the backfield, playing in just five games and rushing for 14 yards. Jones signed on with the Eagles in 2018, but was released prior to the regular season.

The last time we saw him on a football field was with the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks this past spring where he did enjoy some solid production. Jones rushed for 314 yards and was named to the mid-season All-XFL team prior to the league shutting down due to the pandemic. With that recent strong play on tape, Jones does present an intriguing option for a team that is looking for some backfield depth during these unprecedented times.