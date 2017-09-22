Four Falcons confirmed OUT vs. Lions

Dan Quinn confirmed four of his players will miss Sunday’s game.

Starting linebacker Vic Beasley, right tackle Ryan Schraeder, defensive tackle Courtney Upshaw, and running back/specialist Terron Ward will not play in the Falcons’ Week 3 tilt against Detroit.

Beasley is suffering a hamstring strain from last Sunday and Quinn noted that last season’s NFL sack and forced fumble leader will be out at least this week, though reports claim he’ll miss up to a month with the issue.

Schraeder left Sunday’s win over Green Bay with a concussion suffered on Devonta Freeman’s first touchdown rush and was replaced by recent addition Ty Sambrailo, who will replace him again this week.

Quinn said he hopes Schraeder will be cleared of the concussion protocol by Wednesday.

Atlanta lost Upshaw in the second half of their Week 2 victory with an ankle injury, and his absence will only further affect their depth on the front seven.

Ward’s addition to the injury report is recent, after he was added on Thursday with a neck/shoulder problem. The 25-year-old earned a roster spot this preseason after leading the team in rushing in two exhibition appearances.