Four months after Stefon Diggs' walk-off TD, Marcus Williams won't let whiffed tackle define him

The final play of the Saints' 2017 season is one that will follow Marcus Williams around for awhile. His whiffed tackle resulted in Stefon Diggs' 61-yard game-winning touchdown as time expired.

"It was just my play to make," Williams said after the game. "The ball was in the air; I didn't go attack it."

Williams has kept a low profile in the four months since but on Wednesday during a community appearance in New Orleans he was asked again about the play.

"I don't really talk about that," he told ESPN.com's Mike Triplett. "But I'm doing good, the family's doing good. There's nothing really major going on in my life that's changing except for me helping these kids (at community events like the #DoRight4LA event he participated in Wednesday at the NFL YET Center in New Orleans).

"I mean, I'm the same person every day. I try to give my impact to people every day. I try to spread my word. Football's not my life. Football's what I do. I'll be able to do other things in life, and football's a way to open up new ventures for me."

So does Williams draw on his life experiences when talking to kids?

"I mean, everybody faces adversity," he said. "It's just how you come back from that adversity ... So that's what I try to do and try to preach to the kids, 'Make sure you do the things enjoyable to you and make sure you have fun doing it.'"

Williams won't let one play define him as a football player, especially since he had an otherwise stellar rookie season. The second-round pick out of Utah started 15 games and had seven pass-breakups and four interceptions. He also graded out as the 12th best safety in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. It's just that on the most consequential play of his young career, he whiffed.

"You always gotta push yourself to be the best you can be," Williams told Triplett. "Man, I feel like we can be great. We're a tight group. We're hanging out. It's a great environment that I'm in and that we're in, and I feel like we're gonna be a great secondary this year."

The Saints' defense, which ranked 31st after the 2016 season, improved to No. 8 in 2017, according to Football Outsiders. Williams and first-round pick Marshon Lattimore were a big part of that success, and the hope is that 2018 first-rounder, edge rusher Marcus Davenport, will makes the defense even better this season.