1. Today's show: Bills continue their domination of Patriots

For nearly 20 years, the Patriots bullied the Bills, but now, Buffalo seems to have the upper hand in this series. With Thursday's 24-10 win, the Bills have now won four of their past five against the Patriots. They've also won three straight in New England for the first time since 1992-94. Also, they're the first team to win three straight in Foxboro since the Jets did it from 2000-02. With the win, the Bills also became the first team to beat the Patriots by double digits in three straight games during the Bill Belichick era.

Ryan Wilson, Will Brinson and I got together after the game to record a 45-minute podcast about the Bills' win. Here are a few key points from the game that we went over:

Josh Allen finally looks like Josh Allen. For the first time since injuring his elbow on Nov. 6, Josh Allen finally looked like Josh Allen. Not only did Allen look accurate -- he completed 66.7% of his passes -- but he totaled 243 yards in the game (223 passing, 20 rushing). Allen also threw two touchdowns, including a wild one to Gabe Davis where the QB was being pushed out of bounds (you can see the clip here). The big winner of Allen's return to normalcy was Stefon Diggs, who caught seven passes for 92 yards and a TD. Also, the Bills rushing attack continues to look strong, as the team finished with 132 yards on the ground. Their six highest rushing totals of the season have now come over the past six weeks.

If you want to hear our entire recap of the game, be sure to click here. You can also watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Today's show Part II: Best bets for Week 13

The best part about Friday -- besides the fact that it's Friday -- is that you get two episodes of the podcast in your feed. After recording the Thursday night postgame podcast with Wilson and myself, Brinson kicked us to the curb so that he could record his weekly picks show with Pete Prisco and R.J. White.

Those three guys spent nearly 60 minutes going over their best bets for every single game being played in Week 13, and we're going to cover three of those bets from each guy below. You actually might want to listen to them this week because they've combined to go an absurdly impressive 28-15-2 over the past five weeks.

Pete Prisco (1-2 last week in picks covered here, 22-13-1 on the season)

Titans (+5) to cover against the Eagles

Raiders (+1.5) to cover against the Chargers

Commanders (-2) to cover against the Giants

R.J. White (2-0-1 last week in picks covered here, 22-12-2 on the season)

Jets (+3) to cover against the Vikings

Falcons (+1) to cover against the Steelers

Cowboys (-11) to cover against the Colts

Will Brinson (2-1 last week in picks covered here, 17-18-1 on the season)

Buccaneers (-3.5) to cover against the Saints

Chiefs at Bengals OVER 53 points

Jaguars at Lions OVER 51.5 points

To hear what the rest of the best bets are for Week 13 -- and there are quite a few -- you can check out the episode on YouTube by clicking here.

3. Week 13 picks: Jets, Falcons and Bengals headline big week of upsets

This is the final newsletter of the week, which means we will be cramming as many picks as humanly possible into this space.

With that in mind, we've got four more Week 13 picks coming your way, and those will be coming from NFL senior writer Pete Prisco, along with Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan and myself.

Here's how things are going to work: I'm going to give you one pick from each guy and then direct you to the rest of their picks. That way, if you like their pick, you'll be able to read the rest of them, but if they pick against your favorite team, you can ignore the rest of their picks and move on. Every pick that was featured here last week ended up being correct, so let's see if we can make it two weeks in row.

Pete Prisco -- Falcons (+1) 23-20 over Steelers From Prisco: "The Steelers are playing consecutive road games outside the division, and this one is on a short week. That's tough to do. It's also tough to prepare for the Falcons offense on a short week." For the rest of Prisco's Week 13 picks, be sure to click here

From Prisco: "The Steelers are playing consecutive road games outside the division, and this one is on a short week. That's tough to do. It's also tough to prepare for the Falcons offense on a short week." For the Tyler Sullivan -- Jets (+3) 24-21 over Vikings. From Sullivan: "New York ranks fourth in the NFL in fewest points per game allowed, third in yards per play allowed, and has the top-graded defense by Pro Football Focus. The Jets defense matches up well with this Vikings offense, while Minnesota's defense just allowed New England to put up 409 yards of total offense." For the rest of Sullivan's Week 13 picks, be sure to click here

From Sullivan: "New York ranks fourth in the NFL in fewest points per game allowed, third in yards per play allowed, and has the top-graded defense by Pro Football Focus. The Jets defense matches up well with this Vikings offense, while Minnesota's defense just allowed New England to put up 409 yards of total offense." For the rest of Sullivan's Jordan Dajani -- Bengals (+2) 31-28 over Chiefs. From Dajani: "The Chiefs haven't lost since Oct. 16. It feels like they are due for a loss this weekend. I get that Patrick Mahomes is well on his way to his second MVP and that the No. 1 seed in the AFC is virtually reserved for Kansas City, but I think this is a time to buy Bengals stock. Cincinnati wins its third straight vs. Kansas City. Give me the upset." For the rest of Dajani's Week 13 best bets, be sure to click here

From Dajani: "The Chiefs haven't lost since Oct. 16. It feels like they are due for a loss this weekend. I get that Patrick Mahomes is well on his way to his second MVP and that the No. 1 seed in the AFC is virtually reserved for Kansas City, but I think this is a time to buy Bengals stock. Cincinnati wins its third straight vs. Kansas City. Give me the upset." For the John Breech -- Lions (+1) 27-24 over Jaguars. All seven of Detroit's losses have come against teams that currently have a winning record. On the flip side, they're undefeated against teams that currently have a losing record. The Jaguars have a losing record, so obviously, the Lions are going to win. For the rest of my Week 13 picks, be sure to click here

4. Playoff scenarios: Two teams can clinch and two teams can be eliminated this weekend

Through 12 weeks of the NFL season, we still haven't seen a single team clinch a playoff berth AND we haven't seen a single team get eliminated, but both of those things could change Sunday.

For Week 13, we have two teams that could clinch a playoff berth and two teams that could officially be eliminated from the playoff race.

Here are the two teams that could clinch and what they need to do to clinch:

EAGLES



Can clinch playoff berth with: Eagles win over Titans PLUS Giants win over Commanders PLUS Dolphins win over 49ers PLUS Rams win over Seahawks. (Yes, four things have to happen for Philly to get in.)

VIKINGS



Can clinch division title/playoff berth with: Vikings win over Jets PLUS Lions loss to Jaguars.



Here are the two teams that could be eliminated:

BEARS



Would be eliminated with: Bears loss to Packers PLUS Seahawks win over Rams.

TEXANS



Would be eliminated with: Texans loss to Browns.



Remember, this just represents the easiest clinching/elimination scenario for each of these teams. For a look at every possible playoff-clinching scenario, be sure to click here.

5. Bold predictions for Week 13

There's nothing we love here more than making bold predictions, so we asked Jared Dubin to come up with them for Week 13.

With that in mind, let's take a look at his predictions:

Aaron Rodgers beats the Bears one more time. "Rodgers has a 23-5 record against the Bears and he owns them. Also, the Bears defense just got torn up by Mike White and the Jets last week, so the bet here is that they can't deal with Rodgers, either, even if he is battling multiple injuries."

"Rodgers has a 23-5 record against the Bears and he owns them. Also, the Bears defense just got torn up by Mike White and the Jets last week, so the bet here is that they can't deal with Rodgers, either, even if he is battling multiple injuries." Chiefs finally solve the Bengals. "The Bengals pulled off two comeback wins against the Chiefs last year, but that's not going to happen this time around. Kansas City has built its offense to take advantage of when defenses try to force them into the same types of throws that Cincinnati did last year, and with Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster, can repeatedly move the ball down the field in smaller chunks with relative ease. Cincinnati surely won't show up with the exact same plan anyway, but whatever it is, Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Co. will be ready for it and come away with a win."

"The Bengals pulled off two comeback wins against the Chiefs last year, but that's not going to happen this time around. Kansas City has built its offense to take advantage of when defenses try to force them into the same types of throws that Cincinnati did last year, and with Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster, can repeatedly move the ball down the field in smaller chunks with relative ease. Cincinnati surely won't show up with the exact same plan anyway, but whatever it is, Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Co. will be ready for it and come away with a win." Cowboys come close to NFL single-game sack record. "Matt Ryan has been a sitting duck in the pocket for much of this season, getting dropped on a career-high 7.6% of his dropbacks and leading the league in yards lost on sacks despite sitting out two games. He's been sacked multiple times in eight of his 10 starts, and five-plus times in three of them. The NFL record for most sacks by one team is 12, and don't be surprised if the Cowboys get close."

"Matt Ryan has been a sitting duck in the pocket for much of this season, getting dropped on a career-high 7.6% of his dropbacks and leading the league in yards lost on sacks despite sitting out two games. He's been sacked multiple times in eight of his 10 starts, and five-plus times in three of them. The NFL record for most sacks by one team is 12, and don't be surprised if the Cowboys get close." Dolphins or 49ers set NFL record for yards after catch. "The league record for yards after catch in a game was set by Washington back in Week 17 of the 2014 season, when it totaled 307 yards after catch in a game against the division rival Dallas Cowboys. With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey all on the field at the same time this weekend, and with Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan scheming them into position to succeed, one of these two teams is going to top that mark."

For a full look at Dubin's bold predictions, be sure to click here.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: New Pro Bowl format partially unveiled

