The Indianapolis Colts returned to the playoffs under head coach Frank Reich, finishing 11-5 and earning the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Indianapolis was just part of a loaded AFC in 2020, earning a playoff berth on the final week of the regular season, then falling by three points to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. Indianapolis could match up with any team, but the Colts appeared a step behind the true AFC powerhouses in competing for a Super Bowl title.

The Colts have some questions that need to be answered this offseason, even though the franchise is in strong shape to return to the playoffs in 2021. Indianapolis has a whopping $58,375,217 in available salary cap space (per Over The Cap) and seven draft picks (one in each round, including the 21st overall pick), so there are plenty of opportunities to add to an already talented roster.

What do the Colts need to accomplish in order to win their first playoff game in two years and become one of the contenders for the Super Bowl? Here's a four-step plan to "fix" the Colts this offseason, getting them to the top of the conference:

1. Make a bold move and trade for Carson Wentz

The Colts were bold last season in signing Philip Rivers to a one-year contract worth $25 million, and Indianapolis got the most out of the 39-year-old quarterback. Rivers completed 68% of his passes for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions (87.0 rating), showcasing he still has some game left in the twilight in his career. But can the Colts bank on Rivers to replicate that 2020 season and re-sign him? Would they even want to?

This is where the Wentz scenario plays in. Wentz has a fractured relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles and had excellent success in Philadelphia when Reich was his offensive coordinator in 2017 (when he had a franchise record 33 touchdowns and led the NFL with a touchdown percentage of 7.5). Reich is credited for the development of Wentz into one of the game's best young quarterbacks (prior to his ACL injury) and could be the head coach to fix him after Wentz was one of the worst signal-callers in the league this year.

Now, there's the issue of Wentz's contract, which the Colts can certainly afford with all the cap space at their disposal. If the Colts traded for Wentz, they actually won't have to pay him what the Eagles are currently paying him (Philadelphia paid most of that money on the contract) and only two years of the deal are guaranteed. If the Colts (or any team) trade for Wentz, his contract would come out to four years and $98.4 million with a cap hit of $25.4 million in Year One (per Over The Cap).

Indianapolis would get a team-friendly contract and likely wouldn't have to give up a first-round pick to take Wentz off Philadelphia's hands. Sounds like a risk worth taking, especially since Wentz would make just slightly more than Rivers in Year One -- and he's 11 years younger.

If Reich can get Wentz back to the level he was playing three years ago -- or anywhere near that -- the Colts will compete for the Super Bowl and have a franchise quarterback for the next several years.

2. What Colts can do if they don't want Wentz

Indianapolis will need to figure out its quarterback situation for 2021 and beyond. The Colts could take a shot on Rivers for next season and develop a quarterback in the draft, but does that get a team built to win next season any closer towards winning a Super Bowl? What if they don't want to gamble on Wentz?

The Colts could go the free agent route with all the cap space available, paying top dollar for any of the available quarterbacks. Indianapolis could offer Dak Prescott more than the Dallas Cowboys, driving up the Cowboys' price (at the worst) and getting a franchise quarterback (at the best). Prescott would cost more than Wentz, but the Cowboys quarterback has shown he's been better than Wentz over the past five seasons.

Outside of Prescott, Rivers and current backup Jacoby Brissett are the best options -- and both were on the Colts roster last season. Reich knows what he has in both of them and how good his team can be with them leading their offense. If Indianapolis wants to compete for a Super Bowl over the next several seasons, Wentz is the best option out of the four quarterbacks mentioned.

3. Upgrade at wide receiver

The Colts have some talent at wide receiver, but the position is in flux. The Colts used a second-round pick on Michael Pittman, and he had his moments, amassing 503 yards but only one touchdown. T.Y. Hilton re-emerged over the last six weeks of the regular season (27 catches, 435 yards, five touchdowns), but he's 31 years old and set to hit free agency. Hilton could return in free agency, but the Colts have other options on the open market with all that available cap space.

Allen Robinson is the top free agent wideout available, and one of the most underrated pass catchers in the game. Will Fuller knows the AFC South while Curtis Samuel and Nelson Agholor are playmakers for any offense and open up the passing game with their home run abilities. Let's not forget Chris Godwin and JuJu Smith-Schuster will also hit the open market, two receivers the Colts can also pay top dollar to get on their roster.

Indianapolis will have its picking here, especially if the Colts convince any of these pass catchers they have a franchise quarterback. Godwin is the wide receiver that instantly makes the Colts pass offense one of the best in the conference. Fuller isn't a bad option either, even with his injury history.

4. Address left tackle

Anthony Castonzo contemplated retirement this past offseason before the Colts gave him a two-year extension, keeping him in Indianapolis until his age-33 season. There lies the problem with Castonzo, who has one year left on his deal and is coming off an injury-riddled season. With no guaranteed money coming Castonzo's way, the Colts left tackle could contemplate retirement again -- leaving a major void on the offensive line.

The Colts could move Quenton Nelson over to left tackle and find a guard in the draft, but they also have an opportunity to select their left tackle of the future and develop him. Rashawn Slater is the ideal prospect here, but he should be off the board well before No. 21. Alex Leatherwood would be a great selection, considering he can play left tackle and left guard if needed. Perhaps the Colts move Nelson over to tackle and play Leatherwood at guard -- assuming Castonzo retires -- or save that scenario for the next season if Castonzo returns.

Trent Williams and Alejandro Villanueva are the best free agent options at left tackle, but the draft may be the best option to go so the Colts can use the cap space on skill position players. Left tackle will be a major priority eventually, but the Colts can hold off a year if Castonzo returns.