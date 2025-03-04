The NFL franchise tag deadline was uneventful compared to previous years, as only two players were tagged this offseason. This marked the lowest number of players to receive the franchise or transition tag in an offseason since 1994, per multiple reports.

This comes after eight players received the franchise/transition tag last season and six in 2023. At least six players have been tagged in each offseason since 2019, making this year's lack of activity all the more surprising.

The franchise tag is a one-year contract offer that guarantees a top salary for a player based on his position. This effectively prevents that player from testing free agency. Here are the three types of tags a team can use on a player:

Exclusive franchise tag: This tag guarantees the player a one-year salary equivalent to the average of the top-five salaries at the player's position, or 120% of his previous salary, whichever is greater. It also prohibits any contract discussions between the tagged player and other NFL teams. Non-exclusive franchise tag: This tag also guarantees the player a one-year salary equivalent to the average of the top-five salaries at the player's position, or 120% of his previous salary. It does permit the tagged player to receive contract offers from other teams; however, the original team has the right to match any offer, and must receive two first-round draft picks from the acquiring team if the player departs. Transition tag: This tag guarantees the player a one-year salary equivalent to the average of the top-10 salaries at the player's position. It provides the clearest pathway for the player to sign elsewhere, as the original team still has the right to match any outside offers, but doesn't receive any compensation from an acquiring team if the player elects to sign elsewhere.

So, why were there so few players tagged this offseason? This free agent class isn't as deep as in previous years, and the rising cost of salaries at all positions doesn't make it feasible to franchise tag a player. The Cincinnati Bengals franchise-tagged Tee Higgins to buy more time to get a long-term deal done, after failing to get one done last year with their star wide receiver.

At the end of the day, the Bengals ended up paying Higgins 20% more than last season -- when he was tagged the first time. Higgins, who made $21.8 million last season, will rake in $26.2 million this season if he signs the tender.

The Kansas City Chiefs also tagged right guard Trey Smith, making him the highest-paid guard in all of football as a result of the franchise tag. Smith will be making $23.4 million in 2025 if he signs the tender as opposed to his 2024 salary of $3.4 million.

There wasn't much action at the franchise tag deadline this offseason. So much for deadlines spur action.