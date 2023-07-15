The deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach long-term deals is Monday, July 17, at 4 p.m. ET. A total of four players are currently under the tag, and each have a different situation.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were able to find the lucrative extensions they were after. Will there be another player who secures the deal they are looking for before the deadline? Below, we will attempt to predict what happens with each of the four players who are currently under the franchise tag.

Josh Jacobs LV • RB • #8 Att 340 Yds 1653 TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

Well, we certainly learned what the NFL thinks of the running back position this offseason. Dalvin Cook, the only player who has rushed for 1,100 yards while making the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons, was released. Austin Ekeler, who has scored more touchdowns than anyone over the last two years, did not get a contract extension and didn't find interest on the trade market. And then there's Josh Jacobs, who led the league in rushing last year yet was given the franchise tag.

Jacobs wants the money he's deserved after a career year, but I find myself wondering how much he wants his long-term NFL home to be in Vegas. Jacobs discussed potentially playing on the franchise tag in February, and said he would be OK with it if Vegas went out and acquired more help on offense. Instead of Aaron Rodgers, the Raiders brought in Jimmy Garoppolo -- and a not-healthy Jimmy Garoppolo at that. Josh McDaniels didn't have a great season as head coach, and Davante Adams openly admitted he doesn't see eye-to-eye with the front office. Running backs clearly don't have the ability to be picky, but could Jacobs be looking for a change of scenery?

My prediction is that the July 17 deadline comes and goes, and Jacobs ups the ante. He demands a trade. Now, that did not go well for Ekeler, but Jacobs is younger, having just turned 25 in February. It's tough to predict what Jacobs would go for if the Raiders agree to trade him. Maybe a conditional Day 3 pick? That sounds borderline ridiculous for the reigning rushing champion, but let's be real: are the Raiders champing at the bit to lock up Jacobs for multiple years at a high price? I'd keep an eye on the Miami Dolphins if they miss out on Cook.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 295 Yds 1312 TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

The Giants chose to extend quarterback Daniel Jones ahead of the franchise-tag deadline instead of Saquon Barkley. The former No. 2 overall pick is reportedly considering a Week 1 holdout, and has made it clear the franchise tag is "undesirable." Barkley is reportedly seeking more than $14 million per year on a new deal, which would make him the third highest-paid running back in the NFL. The Giants have offered up to $19.5 million guaranteed on a long-term deal with an undisclosed amount of years, according to the New York Post.

Barkley is a star, and the Giants value him. Ultimately, I think the holdout talk is posturing. The Giants have momentum going for them coming off of a season in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and won their first playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI. I predict the two sides will agree to terms on a multi-year deal before the deadline.

Tony Pollard DAL • RB • #20 Att 193 Yds 1007 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

The Memphis product earned his first Pro Bowl nod after racking up 1,378 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. Pollard averaged 5.2 yards per carry in 2022, which ranked third in the NFL among running backs. Something to note with Pollard is that he's the only one of these four players to have actually signed his franchise tag. There apparently is "no urgency" between Pollard and the Cowboys to strike that long-term deal, according to CBS Sports salary cap expert Joel Corry. This upcoming season, Pollard is going to be the Cowboys' No. 1 back for the first time, setting the stage for him to have another career year. While he suffered a pretty nasty ankle injury in the playoffs, Pollard is expected to be ready for the season.

Evan Engram JAC • TE • #17 TAR 98 REC 73 REC YDs 766 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

I have to say, I was a bit surprised Engram was slapped with the tag given there was optimism from both sides that they would be able to agree on a long-term deal. Engram had a career year in 2022, as he caught 73 passes for a career-high 766 yards and four touchdowns. Keep in mind that the tight end market is not exactly "popping" right now. Mike Gesicki and Dalton Schultz certainly did not get the deals they were looking for in free agency. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones said Engram's situation is "up in the air." Our prediction is that he plays under the tag in 2023. The Jags like Engram, but probably would like to see if he can build off his 2022 campaign as well.