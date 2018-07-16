Franchise-tag deadline primer: Thoughts on Le'Veon Bell and all four eligible candidates

This very well may be a rather uneventful franchise-tag deadline. Of the four candidates eligible for contract extensions it is quite possible none get done at all.

As the deadline now looms in mere hours, and no longer days, I wouldn't guarantee any of the four will absolutely get a new deal, though I have heard it is not out of the question the Rams retain safety Lamarcus Joyner beyond the 2018 season and the sides have made some headway, though it remains more of a long shot. As for Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers, well, there has been a steady dialogue throughout the weekend and into today, but, alas, the same could be said of a year ago when the running back ultimately walked away from a market-shifting contract offer. History could repeat itself today. And the two pass rushers sitting on the tag – Demarcus Lawrence with the Cowboys and Ziggy Ansah with the Lions – are basically resigned to the fact that they will playing on the franchise tag in 2018, sources said, with negotiations nonexistent, for example, in the case of Lawrence.

The Rams team trying to maximize their window to win a Super Bowl before quarterback Jared Goff is making real quarterback money. And while several rival executives are wondering how the Rams will ultimately juggle all of their looming contracts in the next 18 months, they are certainly exploring that possibility, sources said. The team also seems open to at least broaching the prospect of a new contract for running back Todd Gurley, from what I gather, as that All Pro enters his fourth season, and, as we all know by now, the real elephant in the room is defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the generational talent who in my opinion should have extended his truncated holdout much longer a year ago and who should already be the highest-paid defensive player in the history of the game.

Obviously, owner Stan Kroenke understands that he is going to have to spend money to make money in Los Angeles, as his stadium costs mount, and retaining truly elite talent is a must in that star-studded market. Procuring Donald's services long-term remains the organizational priority I continue to hear, and while that likely precludes a multi-year deal for Joyner, today I've heard its not an impossibility. Time will tell if there enough money to go around. No matter what, getting Donald signed prior to Week 1, if not the start of camp, has to be considered a must-do.

The Steelers are making what they believe is every effort to do just that for Bell, and remain willing to pay him more than any running back has made in this league for quite some time. But then again, as noted, that's the same mindset they had a year ago when the Pro Bowler backed out just before the deadline and opted not to sign the contract. Talks have remained amicable and productive, I'm told, and there is certainly some hope of getting a deal done by 4 p.m. ET, but also trepidation as well that the sides might not be able to bridge their gaps.

In the past Bell had addressed the ongoing situation publicly, most often through his rap lyrics, suggesting he deserved a deal worth $16-$17M per season, and he has not shied away from his intent to set a new benchmark in terms of running-back compensation and best Adrian Peterson's deal with Minnesota from what must now be considered a bygone time. The Steelers extended themselves far beyond what other front offices thought they would offer to Bell a year ago, and far beyond their own internal expectations at the start of the process, so it is impossible to predict exactly how the final hours of these talks will go this time around.

Will Bell blink a bit at the prospect of leaving so much money on the table again, knowing the risk of injury and off-field issues have dogged him in the past? Will the Steelers again put offers on the table beyond what ownership originally budgeted for? With a player of his caliber, the case could be made to do so, but this is also a team that has a bevy of players making top dollar and always has to do lots of salary-cap gymnastics to make it all work.

And, looming over everything is the fact that all parties know that this is it – there won't be a third franchise tag for Bell in Pittsburgh and if he plays 2018 on the franchise tag it's virtually certain he will test the free-agent waters in 2019 and likely end up elsewhere. That's not lost on the Steelers.

The other two situations are quite different. Lawrence and Ansah both know that they can bank $17M this season and they have seen just how few top pass rushers ever hit the market, and how even marginal edge guys can get massive paydays on the open market. Neither has a huge need to do a deal now, and with Lawrence having been suspended in the past and battling injuries a season in which he says problem free and comes close to his 2017 production would set him up for an astronomical payday. Ansah has been battling injuries seemingly since he entered the league and a healthy 2018 would put him in a similar situation. With the Lions just bringing in rookie head coach Matt Patricia to take over a long struggling defense, its hard to see them not trying to make a huge commitment to Ansah in 2019 if he is close to peak form in the upcoming season.

Both situations have been viewed around the league as one where the team and the pass rushers are comfortable enough playing this out for the season. A deal for either today would be a complete shocker.