The franchise tag deadline has come and gone with only two players getting tagged in 2025. This is a significantly lower amount than last season, as nine players earned the franchise and transition tag designation. With the rising salary cap, six players reached extensions, two players were traded and signed extensions with new teams, and one played the whole year on the tag.

This was a unusual franchise tag deadline, as 17 players received the franchise or transition tag prior to the deadline over the last two years -- making the lack of activity around the league so puzzling.

This ended up being the fewest players tagged at the franchise tag deadline since the 1994 season -- one year after the NFL created the franchise tag (and it was initially created for quarterbacks). Only two players ended up getting the franchise tag ahead of the deadline, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith.

As Higgins and Smith were the only players tagged, this franchise tag deadline was uneventful compared to previous years around the league. And this was with the rising salary cap.

Regardless of the lack of activity regarding the tag, here were the winners and losers from the franchise tag deadline.

Winner: Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals couldn't reach a long-term deal with Higgins, so he was tagged again for the second consecutive year. Higgins won't get the opportunity to get a long-term deal on the open market, but he is getting a 120% pay raise from the Bengals.

Higgins' salary goes up from $21.8 million to $26.2 million for 2025, as he'll be paid amongst the top-10 wideouts in the game. This also gives Higgins more time to actually reach a long-term deal with the Bengals, where his salary could balloon even higher.

Since the Bengals failed to get a long-term deal done with Higgins again, his salary for 2025 may be a minimum of $26.2 million. Being the best receiver available entering the offseason helps too.

Loser: Cincinnati Bengals

Another year the Bengals failed to get a long-term deal done with Higgins, placing the franchise tag on the star wide receiver for the second consecutive year. The Bengals have continued to wait until the last minute to sign their players to long-term extensions, paying them way more money since the market has been set.

Higgins is certainly worth his $26.2 million salary this year, but the Bengals could have signed him at a much cheaper rate if they would have signed him to an extension years ago. Ja'Marr Chase is going to be the highest-paid receiver as a result of this practice and may even be the first $40 million receiver in NFL history.

Players have left the Bengals because of their inability to sign their star players to long-term deals. Chase and Higgins are likely to stay, but at a higher amount than if the Bengals would have signed them earlier.

Winner: Trey Smith

The Chiefs deciding to franchise Smith and keep him off the free agent market made Smith the highest-paid guard in football. Smith had a pay increase from $3.4 million last season to $23.4 million this season as a result of the franchise tag, since offensive linemen are all grouped together instead of one position.

Because of the franchise tag, Smith makes a higher salary over Landon Dickerson (previously the highest-paid guard) by $2.4 million. He makes $3.9 million more than the next highest right guard (Chris Lindstrom).

The Chiefs also have more time to sign Smith to a long-term deal, having him around that salary and more guaranteed money as a result. Either way, Smith should end up a steh highest-paid guard in football for 2025 -- resetting the market for his position.

The Patriots sought to add a No. 1 wide receiver this offseason, but the Bengals franchise-tagged Higgins to keep him off the open market. This is a huge blow for New England, as the Patriots could have offered Higgins a contract that would have convinced him to change teams.

New England has the most cap space available in the NFL with $127.7 million, but the free agent options at wide receiver are running thin. For the No. 1 receivers, Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, and Chris Godwin are available -- but none are on the same level as Higgins. Davante Adams is also a free agent as well.

The best route for the Patriots to find a No. 1 wide receiver may be to seek a trade for one. New England will have to offer picks for that player, however, even with the amount of cap space the patriots have to give that player an extension.

Higgins on the market would have been huge for the Patriots.

The Cowboys didn't wait to sign Osa Odighizuwa to a long-term deal, getting the defensive tackle signed to a four-year, $80 million deal hours before the franchise tag deadline. The deal included $58 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

This is a welcome change of pace for the Cowboys, who typically wait until the market has been set before signing their star players. This is why Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have ridiculously high salaries, and why Micah Parsons will have one as well.

Dallas hasn't been able to sign talent in free agency because of its cap situation, nor field a strong roster as a result of the inflated contracts. Signing Odighizuwa was a welcome change of pace, a precedent the Cowboys should follow in the years to come.

The Minnesota Vikings decided not to franchise tag Darnold, making him the top quarterback available come free agency. Getting $40.2 million would have been ideal for Darnold, but the quarterback can now earn multiple years and more guaranteed money as a result of having a career year.

What will the market be for Darnold? He's the best quarterback available in a limited group, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 passing touchdowns last season (fifth in NFL in both categories). On throws of 20+ yards downfield, Darnold led the NFL in completions (34), completion rate (49%), pass touchdowns (9), and pass yards (1,182).

How much Darnold will get in free agency is the question, but it appears he'll get north of $40 million a year.

Winner: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings could have franchised Darnold and kept him in the fold for another year, but they are using their options wisely. Minnesota could sign Darnold to a short-term extension at a hometown discount (the Vikings and Darnold have a good relationship), if J.J. McCarthy is not ready for the start of the season. They can also sign a veteran quarterback at a much cheaper rate to compete with McCarthy and let Darnold walk.

McCarthy is the future franchise quarterback and the Vikings are being wise with their investment. The Vikings can also afford Darnold with the $62.9 million in cap space available, but could significantly improve an already good roster with that money to spend.

The Vikings are being wise regarding Darnold. No reason to franchise him if they didn't have to.

Loser: Franchise tag deadline

This year's franchise tag deadline resulted in the fewest players receiving the franchise tag since 1994, as only Higgins and Smith were tagged by their respective teams. This comes after eight players received the franchise/transition tag last season and six in 2023. At least six players have been tagged in each offseason since 2019, making this year's lack of activity all the more surprising.

So, why were there so few players tagged this offseason? This free agent class isn't as deep as in previous years, and the rising cost of salaries at all positions doesn't make it feasible to franchise tag a player. The teams that also typically franchise tag players need to get cap compliant or are in the midst of a rebuild.

Higgins wouldn't have been franchised if the Bengals would have reached a long-term deal with him. The Chiefs have franchised players in recent years, buying more time to sign them or send team off in a deal for picks.

There just wasn't much action at this year's deadline. That should change next year.