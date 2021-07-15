The 4 p.m. ET deadline for signing franchise-tagged players to long-term extensions has come and gone, and while several of the seven players were working with their respective teams to try to beat the buzzer, only one was successful.

An hour before the deadline, the Carolina Panthers and right tackle Taylor Moton agreed to a four-year extension that will make him one of the highest-paid at his position. He joins Dak Prescott, Leonard Williams and Justin Simmons as the players who were able to secure long-term extensions before having to play out the 2021 season on the tag. So what about the other six players? Let's break them down.

Chris Godwin TB • WR • 14 TAR 84 REC 65 REC YDs 840 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Godwin wasn't able to match the career numbers he put up in 2019, but he had to deal with several injuries along with the additions of tight end Rob Gronkowski and fellow wideout Antonio Brown in the receiving game. Still, Godwin was an important part of this loaded offensive attack in 2020, and is just 25 years old. He is likely a player the Buccaneers will attempt to hold onto.

Allen Robinson CHI • WR • 12 TAR 151 REC 102 REC YDs 1250 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Robinson once made the Pro Bowl with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 after a monster 1,400-yard, 14-touchdown season. He has played three seasons in Chicago now, and 2020 was his best with a career-high 102 catches. Despite the inconsistent quarterback play over the past few years, Robinson has found a way to establish himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL. With a big year, Robinson could guarantee himself a lucrative contract, and he's confident 2021 will be a successful campaign.

Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Cam Robinson ($13.75 million)

Some were surprised to see Robinson get tagged, but retaining your starting left tackle as you work in a rookie quarterback is a good idea. Robinson was a second-round pick in 2017 out of Alabama, and has held down the left side of the Jaguars' line for most of four years. If he can put together a career year in 2021, it will be interesting to see what Jacksonville does next offseason.

Scherff will spend his second straight season on the franchise tag. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa has held down the right guard spot for six years at an elite level. Scherff was named to the Pro Bowl in four out of the last five years and upped his game while playing on the franchise tag by earning his first All-Pro nod this past season. CBS Sports cap guru Joel Corry believes Scherff can reset the market next offseason when he's 30 years old. We'll see if he gets that money from Washington, or leaves for greener pastures much like Kirk Cousins did.

According to NFL.com, the Jets low-balled Maye with an offer 20% below his tag amount, and it doesn't seem like he's very happy about his current situation. The 28-year-old has recorded six career interception -- including two last season -- along with 88 combined tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in 2020.

Williams is coming off of an impressive 2020 campaign, in which he recorded 59 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and three interceptions. According to PFF, Williams registered a grade of 78.6 in 2020, which ranked sixth among safeties. In 60 career regular-season games with the Saints, Williams has recorded 13 interceptions and has been a consistent presence in the secondary. All signs point to him cashing in next year in a big way.