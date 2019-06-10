Franchise-tagged Jadeveon Clowney reportedly expected to skip mandatory minicamp as Texans search for next GM

The Jadeveon Clowney contract situation has reached its next phase: a holdout.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Clowney is not expected to attend Texans mandatory minicamp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday. It's the only portion of the Texans' offseason that is mandatory -- until training camp begins in late July, of course.

Back in early March, the Texans franchise tagged Clowney. Under the tag, Clowney would earn roughly $16 million, but Clowney is likely pursuing a long-term contract that would pay him like one of the league's top edge defenders. In April, the Cowboys gave DeMarcus Lawrence a contract worth $21 million per season. Only Khalil Mack, who got a new contract with the Bears last autumn, makes more on an annual basis ($23.5 million) among all edge rushers. That's the kind of money Clowney could secure with a long-term deal.

The two sides have until July 15 to reach a multi-year agreement. The only problem? The Texans don't even have a general manager right now.

On Friday, the team fired Brian Gaine less than 18 months after hiring him. According to Yahoo's Charles Robinson, Gaine made "zero progress extending Clowney" in addition to shopping him to the Chiefs back in April. The Chiefs ended up trading for Frank Clark.

The search for Gaine's replacement is well underway, with the Texans reportedly eyeing Bill Belichick's right-hand man, Nick Caserio. But until the Texans hire a new general manager, they might find it difficult to negotiate a new contract with Clowney considering their next general manager will want a say in how much money they commit to a talented player who carries injury concerns.

Since getting drafted No. 1 overall in 2014, Clowney has appeared in 62 of 80 possible games -- with 12 of his absences coming in his rookie season. He's racked up 29 sacks, 67 quarterback hits, 64 tackles for a loss, and 11 passes defended. The sack numbers might not totally be there -- he's never reached 10 sacks in a single season -- but Clowney's ability to impact a game without bringing down the quarterback is undeniable. He's also coming off the highest-graded season of his career, according to Pro Football Focus.

For now, there's no reason for the Texans to panic. It's only June. Despite what coaches might say, mandatory minicamp really isn't that important. Heck, the Patriots just cancelled their final two OTAs, which means they won't reconvene until training camp. Until Clowney's holdout drags into training camp and the preseason, there's no reason to be overly concerned.

That said, it's at least a little problematic that the next Texans general manager will only have a month (maybe less) to sort out a long-term deal with Clowney.