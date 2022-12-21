The NFL has lost one of its icons, as Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away at the age of 72, his family confirmed to CBS Pittsburgh. Harris played 13 seasons in the NFL with the majority of them spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'd help the franchise to four Super Bowl titles. The nine-time Pro Bowler and former Penn State Nittany Lion holds several records within the Steelers organization, including the franchise's all-time rushing mark with 11,950 yards on the ground.
Of course, Harris is arguably best known for the "Immaculate Reception," where he scored the game-winning touchdown against the Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional Round. It is widely considered to be among the most famous plays in NFL history. This week marks the 50th anniversary of that play, which was going to be met with a celebration during the Steelers' Week 16 matchup with the Raiders along with Harris seeing his No. 32 retired by the organization. It is unclear if those plans will now change in the wake of his passing.
Upon the news of his passing, the NFL community took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary Harris.
Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Franco Harris: pic.twitter.com/5Ojd5Uatvr— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2022
We have lost an Icon in Franco Harris. He embodied Pgh in his Grace, Humility, & Sense of Pride. He was a Champion on the Field & Ambassador off it. Thank you Franco for setting the standard that we all strive to achieve as a Professional & as a Person. RIP & condolences to Dana. pic.twitter.com/3GtCgOpeOW— Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) December 21, 2022
We are saddened to hear the sudden loss of one of own. Franco Harris has always embodied what it means to be a Nittany Lion. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends through this time 💙— Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) December 21, 2022
🔗: https://t.co/54SkP9A8XD pic.twitter.com/lIZETqm5JU
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has died at 72.— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 21, 2022
In a new interview airing tomorrow, Harris told @NateBurleson about having his number retired by the Steelers: “I was really speechless and taken back.” pic.twitter.com/HOMjbRc7fj
Franco Harris will not only be remembered as a great player. His legacy will also be one of character and humility off of the field, as well as a dear friend of the Hall.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 21, 2022
We are honored to have the opportunity to help tell his story and keep his legacy alive forever. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/q5cAdn1Qnw
I’m shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Franco Harris.— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) December 21, 2022
Praying for Franco and his loved ones🖤
Words can’t begin to describe the pain I am feeling. Franco will always be a brother, mentor and my definition of greatness. He was a legend on the field and the personification of excellence off of the field– A true class act to look up to and aspire to be like. RIP #32 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WOYU4qCZDP— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 21, 2022
Woke up this morning to the devastating news that my friend Franco Harris passed away during the night. One of the kindest, gentlest men I have ever known. He was a great person & great teammate. Hall of Fame player but so much more than that. A tremendous role model for me! pic.twitter.com/OswJ82x7I1— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 21, 2022
To the man who announced me as a Pittsburgh Steeler, May you Rest in Peace. Very thankful for our friendship and you always being there for me when I needed it. Penn State and Steeler Legend forever. May your legacy live on forever. RIP 32.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/95ajLaiD7M— Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) December 21, 2022
i met Franco Harris. it was at a very young age in my football career. he said to me i have what it takes to be a great football player. im just grateful he took the time to say something to encourage me to become a better person + player. Thank you 🐐.— Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) December 21, 2022
rest in paradise. #32 pic.twitter.com/VIeZRQVYvs
Franco Harris represented the best of players and the best of our union: a quiet, steadfast and confident leader who embodied class + everything right about union values. Franco also won the Alan Page Community Award in 1982.— NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 21, 2022
He will be greatly missed. #RIPFranco pic.twitter.com/h7ByJhvOIq
The @gmfb crew honors 4x Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Famer Franco Harris after his tragic passing.— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 21, 2022
His impact and legacy will always be remembered. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/h5nQnTfV04
An immaculate catch, and a lifetime of kindness 🖤💛— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 21, 2022
Rest in peace Franco Harris. pic.twitter.com/JNv3Vfq9aJ
Thoughts on the passing of #NFL legend Franco Harris— Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) December 21, 2022
#Steelers #SteelersNation https://t.co/EP0P2vO6y4
Today we lost a Legend, not just on the field, but even more so off. Franco always had a smile and a hand shake or a hug for everyone, it seemed. Thank you for being a role model for us all! -- Ben. pic.twitter.com/MqHRD2tgAv— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 21, 2022