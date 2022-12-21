The NFL has lost one of its icons, as Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away at the age of 72, his family confirmed to CBS Pittsburgh. Harris played 13 seasons in the NFL with the majority of them spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'd help the franchise to four Super Bowl titles. The nine-time Pro Bowler and former Penn State Nittany Lion holds several records within the Steelers organization, including the franchise's all-time rushing mark with 11,950 yards on the ground.

Of course, Harris is arguably best known for the "Immaculate Reception," where he scored the game-winning touchdown against the Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional Round. It is widely considered to be among the most famous plays in NFL history. This week marks the 50th anniversary of that play, which was going to be met with a celebration during the Steelers' Week 16 matchup with the Raiders along with Harris seeing his No. 32 retired by the organization. It is unclear if those plans will now change in the wake of his passing.

Upon the news of his passing, the NFL community took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary Harris.