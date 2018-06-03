Franco Harris on Le'Veon Bell standoff: Steelers and talented RB need each other

Twelve months ago, Le'Veon Bell was a no-show for the Steelers' offseason workouts because he was looking for a long-term contract. A year later and nothing has changed; Pittsburgh has again used the franchise tag on the running back, and Bell has again announced that he has no plans to join the team until the start of the regular season. This all changes, of course, if he gets a new deal.

In 2017, Bell played on a one-year, $12.1 million franchise tender. In 2018, he'll make $14.5 million. According to reports, the NFL's most versatile back is looking for a contract that pays him $17 million annually. For some perspective, that's what Antonio Brown, the league's best wide receiver, makes. It's also $5 million more than what Jerick McKinnon will cost the 49ers next season. There's also no way the Steelers will fork over that kind of money to a 26-year-old running back who had 406 touches last season.

And Bell told ESPN.com that he won't settle for less than the average payout of $14.5 million per year on an extension.

Hall of Famer and former Steelers running back Franco Harris thinks the two sides will be able to reach an agreement because of the benefits for both the player and the organization.

"I know contracts can get sticky," Harris said last week, via ESPN.com, while attending the unveiling of the Steelers' throwback uniforms. "With this state of his career and he has some big decisions to make -- nothing I can say about it, I can't say one thing or the other -- but I guess I always feel this can work out. I think it's in the best interest of both parties to make it work. ...

"Him being the best all-around back is great for the Steelers, and then again playing for the Steelers is great."

The Steelers' high-powered offense starts with Ben Roethlisberger, but it runs through Brown and Bell. There's also second-year wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, rookie second-rounder James Washington and tight end Vance McDonald. And in Bell's absence, Pittsburgh has second-year running back James Conner and rookie fifth-rounder Jaylen Samuels.

While the two sides don't appear close to a new multi-year deal, Bell has said he won't miss any regular-season games.

"I'm not going to sit out," he said in March during an Instagram live chat. "I'm going to be in the facility Week 1. It's going to be a rerun of last year. I'm not going to (training) camp. I'm not doing nothing else extra, OTAs, none of that. I'm going to strictly go to what I have to go to. I want to win every game. I want to have the best statistical career that I possibly can, so I want to play in every game that I can possibly play."