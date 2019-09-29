Frank Gore becomes fourth running back in NFL history to reach 15,000 career rushing yards

Frank Gore has reached another milestone during his Hall of Fame career.

Gore, the Buffalo Bills' veteran running back, became the fourth player in NFL history to reach 15,000 career rushing yards during Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots. Gore is fourth all-time on the career rushing list, behind only Hall of Famers Barry Sanders (15,269 career rushing yards), Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726).

Here's the play that pushed Gore past 15,000.

A native of Coral Gables, Florida, Gore helped the Miami Hurricanes capture the 2001 national championship before being the San Francisco 49ers' third round pick in the 2005 NFL draft. In 2006, Gore rushed for a career high 1,695 yards while earning the first of his five career Pro Bowl selections. It was also the first of nine career 1,000-yard rushing seasons for Gore, who would help transform the 49ers from one of the league's lower tier teams to one of the NFL's best by the turn of the decade.

From 2011-13, Gore rushed for 3,553 yards and 25 touchdowns during the regular season while helping San Francisco advance to three consecutive NFC championship games. In 2012, his 319 rushing yards and four scores during the postseason helped the 49ers win their first NFC title since 1994. In Super Bowl XLVII, Gore rushed for 110 yards and a score on 19 carries in San Francisco's 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Gore spent a decade with the 49ers before spending three productive seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He rushed for a team high 4.6 yards per carry in 2018 -- his only season with the Miami Dolphins -- before signing with the Bills this past offseason. With Gore's help, Buffalo won its first three games to start the regular season.

"I'm just happy that I did come here," Gore recently told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, via the Bills' official website. "A bunch of great guys, great coaches. This type of team fit my style of play—toughness, physical and we are having fun together."

Sanders, a former league MVP, four-time rushing champion and former 2,000-yard rusher for a single season, spent the day at Detroit's Ford Field watching his old team, the Lions, take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Sanders was second on the NFL's all-time rushing list at the time of his retirement in the summer of 1999. Smith, a former league MVP, four-time rushing champion and three-time Super Bowl champion, broke Payton's record during the 2002 season, his final season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Adrian Peterson, who is in his 13th NFL season, is currently eighth on the NFL's career rushing list. Peterson is 282 yards behind Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis on the all-time list.