While he didn't say whether or not he is getting in, Frank Gore may have inadvertently revealed that fellow former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig will be part of this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement class.

"I thought he was a hell of a running back," Gore said. "I'm happy that he's getting in. ... He'll be a Hall of Famer."

Craig -- who played from 1983-93 and is in his 28th year of eligibility -- is one of three senior finalists this year along with former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson and former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood. The three senior finalists competed for votes with coach finalist Bill Belichick and contributor finalist Robert Kraft. If none of the finalists received 80% of the vote, the finalist with the highest number of votes would receive enshrinement.

Gore isn't the first person to allude to Craig's inclusion in this year's induction class. During an interview with 49ers owner/CEO Jed York, "Up & Adams" host Kay Adams said that Craig "did finally, well-deserved, get into the Hall of Fame."

"Roger's been waiting for so, so long," York said. "I can't think of anybody who changed the game more than Roger."

One of the most versatile running backs in NFL history, Craig became the first player to top 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season. He scored a Super Bowl-record three touchdowns in the 49ers' 38-16 win over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

In 1988, Craig won Offensive Player of the Year honors after rushing for a career-high 1,504 yards and amassing more than 2,000 all-purpose yards. He became the focal point of the 49ers' offense as injuries limited Montana's availability during the regular season.

In that year's Super Bowl, Craig totaled 172 all-purpose yards and became the first running back in Super Bowl history to record 100 receiving yards, catching eight passes for 101 yards. He also made three big catches on the 49ers' 92-yard, game-winning drive as San Francisco recorded its second Super Bowl win over the Bengals.

A member of the 1980s All-Decade Team, Craig helped the 49ers win back-to-back Super Bowls the following season before injuries started to slow him down. His decline in production after his age-29 season has likely delayed him joining many of his former 49ers teammates in Canton, Ohio.