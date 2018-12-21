Frank Gore reportedly avoids surgery on injured foot, wants to return for 15th season

A foot injury has robbed Frank Gore of the opportunity to contribute to the Dolphins' late playoff push, but it won't prevent Gore from returning for yet another season.

On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Gore won't need surgery on his injured foot and that Gore should make a full recovery within a few weeks. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Rapoport's report while also reporting that Gore, 35, intends to return for what would be his 15th NFL season.

What Gore has accomplished throughout his career is remarkable. After emerging as one of the best running backs in football during the early portion of his career with the 49ers, when he racked up 11,073 rushing yards and 64 rushing touchdowns in 10 seasons, Gore has somehow found a way to hold off aging and remain productive despite being on the wrong side of 30. Over the past four seasons with the Colts and Dolphins, Gore has rushed for 3,675 yards and 13 touchdowns. For the Dolphins this season, he experienced quite the resurgence by averaging 4.6 yards per carry -- his best mark since he averaged 4.7 yards per carry back in 2012. By yards per carry, this is the fifth-most efficient season of Gore's Hall of Fame worthy career.

If he does return next season, Gore will have a chance to move up the all-time rushing leaderboard. As it stands, he ranks fourth in career rushing yards with 14,748. He's 521 yards behind Barry Sanders for third place. Assuming he can get and stay healthy, and he finds a team that will use him somewhat frequently, Gore has a very real chance of passing Sanders. Since he left San Francisco before the 2015 season, Gore has averaged more than 900 rushing yards per season.

It's not clear where he'll be playing next season. His contract with the Dolphins expires at the end of the season. Any team in need of both a mentor and a reliable RB2 could be in the market for his services. According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Gore would prefer to return to the Dolphins if possible.

