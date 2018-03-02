Frank Gore says he wants to play in 2018 for the right team, but not to pad stats

Frank Gore isn't ready to hang up the cleats just yet, but he isn't looking to play just to play. The 34-year-old running back whose career might legitimately never end has said that he's looking to continue playing, but he'll be leaving the Colts. According to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco, Gore isn't looking to "pad his stats." For a player Gore's age, that means one thing: It's championship or bust.

Spoke with Frank Gore last night. It’s clear he still has the same passion for the game. He’ll be leaving the Colts. He said he does not want to play in 2018 to just pad his stats. He wants the right fit with the right team. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 2, 2018

It makes sense. Gore isn't going to fetch a big deal in free agency, and with his three-year, $12 million contract with the Colts ($8.5 million was guaranteed) expiring, he'll be able to take his pick of interested suitors. That may be a relatively short list, and an even shorter one considering Gore presumably wants to go to a competitor.

With that being said, Gore still has something left in the tank. He rushed for 2,953 yards in three years as a Colt, including a 2016 campaign that had him up over 1,000. Although teams won't get a ton out of him from the passing game, Gore can at least keep teams honest there. And his third down blocking is still largely intact. At 14,026 career rushing yards, Gore is fifth all-time and will pass Curtis Martin (14,101) for fourth next year if he plays. He's 1,243 yards behind Barry Sanders for third.

Any team that signs Gore likely won't need to break the bank for him, but he has certainly shown that he can contribute in the right situation.