Frank Reich 'glad' NFL ejected Vontaze Burfict for 'vicious hit,' calls season-long suspension 'very appropriate'

The Colts coach weighs in on the NFL's decision to suspend Burfict for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Jack Doyle

After his player somehow avoided a serious injury after enduring a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict, Colts coach Frank Reich is satisfied with the way the NFL went about disciplining Burfict -- a player who has a long and unfortunate history of dirty hits, the latest of which came at Colts tight end Jack Doyle's expense. 

After getting immediately ejected from Sunday's game, Burfict was suspended for the remainder of the season by the league, a decision that he will appeal. Later on Monday, Reich expressed his approval of the league's decisions -- both to eject and suspend Burfict.

"That was a pretty vicious hit," Reich said, per the Indianapolis Star. "Thankfully (Doyle) came out of that one clean with no (concussion) symptoms.

"When someone does something like that, attacks one of your players, that's just not supposed to be in the game. And when it's against one of your players, you naturally have a reaction. I'm just glad they did what they did at the game and the follow-up action seems very appropriate."

It's difficult to argue with Reich's assessment. As previously mentioned, this isn't the first time Burfict has been accused of intentionally endangering other players, which has led to numerous fines and suspensions. You can see the full list of noteworthy incidents below, as compiled by Hall-of-Fame talent evaluator Gil Brandt.

In a letter to Burfict, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote, "There were no mitigating circumstances on this play.  Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game. Following each of your previous rule violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly-appointed appeal officers that further violations would result in escalated accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk."

Reich wasn't the only figure around the league that approved of the NFL's decision. Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson, who is about to begin his 15th NFL season after serving a four-game suspension, wrote on Twitter, "Better late than never." 

Burfict's inability to remain eligible -- which again has been mostly of his own doing -- has sidetracked what was once a promising career. The long-time Bengals linebacker made his first Pro Bowl in 2013, his second season in the NFL, after erupting for 177 combined tackles. But since that season, he's only played in 47 of 84 possible games.

After the Bengals finally cut ties with him in the offseason, the Raiders signed him to a one-year contract the following day. In four games, Burfict made 18 total tackles. A week ago, he was spotted throwing punches at Vikings players.

