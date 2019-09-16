Frank Reich on Adam Vinatieri's future with Colts: 'Adam is our kicker' and he'll 'figure it out'

Adam Vinatieri may have contemplated retiring, but Frank Reich isn't having any of it.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts' head coach addressed the current status of his 46-year-old kicker, who missed two extra point attempts in the Colts' two-point victory over the Tennessee Titans. Vinatieri, who may very well end up seeing his career immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he retires, has missed seven kicks in his past three games dating back to last year's loss in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

"Just want to make this clear: Adam is our kicker and one of our leaders," Reich said, per CBS4Indy.com. "There's high standards for every person on our team. But to say they are equally applied to all people isn't accurate. Get a little more latitude the longer you're in league. That's just natural."

Reich, who said that he who spoke to Vinatieri on Monday, did not reveal the details of their discussion but said that Vinatieri would speak to the media on Tuesday. Reich also said that Vinatieri's lingering knee injury is not the cause of his kicking struggles. Reich did confirm that Vinatieri is still receiving treatment on his knee.

"Physically, he's still a powerhouse," Reich said.

Vinatieri, based on Reich's quote, has earned a lot of latitude. A three time All-Pro, Vinatieri broke into the NFL with the New England Patriots in 1996, when "Seinfeld" was the No. 1 hit on TV, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were at the peak of their powers and the movie "Independence Day" was a box office hit. That season, Vinatieri kicked in New England's first-ever home playoff game before appearing in his first of five Super Bowls. He famously made the game-winning field goal that gave the Patriots a win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI as time expired. His game-winner in Super Bowl XXXVII two years later gave the Patriots a three-point victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Vinatieri, most recently an All-Pro in 2014, won a fourth Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006, booting all five of his field goal attempts in Indianapolis' playoff victory over the Baltimore Ravens en route to a win over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLII. Vinatieri carries a career 84.1 percent success rate on field goal attempts and has also made 97.6 percent of his point-after attempts.

But this season, Vinatieri has made just one of his three field goal attempts and two of his five point-after attempts. But despite his recent struggles, Reich insists that he has confidence in Vinatieri heading into Sunday's home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Adam will figure it out," Reich said. "We have the confidence and believe he will figure it out."