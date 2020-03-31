Frank Reich says Colts got a 'Hall of Fame quarterback' when they added Philip Rivers
The coach also indicated he 'didn't see any physical drop-off' by Rivers over the last few years
The Indianapolis Colts have been consistent in suggesting the "jury is still out" regarding incumbent starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but there was no such uncertainty when coach Frank Reich discussed the team's latest addition under center on Tuesday. Addressing reporters weeks after the Colts landed Philip Rivers on a one-year, $25 million deal, Reich hailed the 38-year-old veteran as a "Hall of Fame quarterback" entering the 2020 season.
That's according to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, who joined other area media in talking with Reich over Zoom -- an online tool the Colts could use for team meetings amid the coronavirus pandemic. Signing Rivers was a "crazy, unique opportunity," Reich said, and when reviewing film of the longtime Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller, the coach "didn't see any physical drop-off" over the last two years, insisting that Rivers' "physical gifts" have not diminished at all.
Rivers and the Colts were linked to each other as soon as it became apparent the Chargers would be moving on, chiefly because both Reich and Rivers previously worked -- and succeeded -- together with the Bolts. But some, namely Chargers fans who watched Rivers throw 20 interceptions in 2019, cast doubt on whether Rivers would actually be an upgrade over the 27-year-old Brissett, who ascended to No. 1 on Indy's depth chart after Andrew Luck's abrupt preseason retirement. It's clear, as Holder noted, that Reich was always on board with the possibility of a Rivers reunion.
Rivers, in fact, already knows about "80 to 85 percent of the offense" from his previous time with Reich, even if some of the terminology has changed. That alone could go a long way toward Rivers transitioning to Indy, especially during an offseason in which pre-training camp activities could be cancelled entirely because of the pandemic.
Reich doesn't necessarily envision Brissett only riding the bench in 2020, however. According to Holder, he hinted the former trade acquisition could have a role in certain situations, saying the ex-New England Patriots prospect is "tough to bring down."
