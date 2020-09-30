The Chicago Bears have finally made the switch under center, as head coach Matt Nagy announced earlier this week that Nick Foles would be replacing Mitchell Trubisky as the starting quarterback. Foles will make his first start for the Bears against a familiar face in Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. The Colts head coach was the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles during their 2017 Super Bowl season, in which Foles was named Super Bowl MVP. Some may see the Bears as a fraudulent 3-0 at this point after they fell behind big in two games, but Reich says Foles can unlock Chicago's offense.

"Nick is about as unflappable of a person as I've ever been around," Reich said this week, via NBC Chicago. "He's a very unique player in that regard. Extremely talented. He's a big-time passer; this guy, he just has this knack for making big plays like few I've ever seen, and then he has this knack for coming up big in big moments. In the biggest moments, that's usually when he's at his best. So, the utmost respect for him as a player, and then personally, you get close with these guys, and obviously really close with Nick personally as well. He's a stud, man, this guy's a stud player. We'll have our hands full this week."

During the Bears' 30-26 come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week, Foles completed 16 of 29 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. It was especially impressive since he wasn't inserted into the game until the third quarter, and led three straight touchdown drives to keep the Bears undefeated. "Unflappable" does appear to be a perfect word to describe Foles.

Through three weeks, the Colts have the best overall defense in the NFL when it comes to yards allowed per game (225.3), and the best passing defense by yards allowed per game (132). The combined record of opponents they have faced so far is just 1-8, however, and Foles in this new offense will present a different kind of challenge for Indy this Sunday.