The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers slogged through a 20-17 defensive slugfest Monday night in Charlotte, a contest in which the host Panthers lost the game and a key player. Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson, a mainstay on the Panthers' defense since their Super Bowl run in 2015, had his leg rolled up on after making a tackle on Taysom Hill in the first half. The officials took a timeout in order for the training staff to evaluate him before he was carted off of the field.

Thompson never returned to the game, and now head coach Frank Reich confirmed that the 29-year-old, nine-year veteran suffered a "significant" ankle injury. Reich delivered the news at his postgame press conference, according to ESPN.

Thompson is the second-most tenured player on the now 0-2 Panthers behind only the team's 37-year-old long snapper J.J. Jansen, a 15-year vet who was been with the team since 2009.