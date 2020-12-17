New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays against his former team -- the Browns -- this weekend. To add more intrigue to Sunday night's matchup, quarterback Daniel Jones was a limited participant at practice Wednesday as he deals with hamstring and ankle injuries, and in the event that he can not play, former Cleveland quarterback Colt McCoy would start.

Garrett, in his first season with the franchise, has orchestrated the No. 31 offense in the league averaging 300.1 yards and 18.3 points per game. Only the Jets have been worse on that side of the ball. As the season had progressed, the former Cowboys head coach had grown more creative in his usage of tight end Evan Engram. The Browns have struggled to cover tight ends this season so one would expect Engram to be prominently involved in the gameplan. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews accounted for 78 of the team's 154 passing yards on "Monday Night Football.''

Kitchens, 46, spent last season as the head coach of the Browns. The Alabama native was the associate head coach and running backs coach on Hue Jackson's staff in 2018 before being elevated to offensive coordinator during the second half of the season. It marked his first time calling plays.

Kitchens should be familiar with Cleveland's personnel on each side of the ball. The Browns ranked in the bottom half of the league in offense last season despite a skill group that included wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and running backs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt.

The Giants are 5-8 this season and within striking distance of winning the NFC East. A victory would go a long way toward helping the team's cause.