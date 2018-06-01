Freddie Mitchell reacts to J.R. Smith's NBA Finals blunder by calling out Donovan McNabb

In Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith made one of the biggest blunders in basketball history. Smith got an offensive rebound off a missed free-throw by George Hill with just under five seconds left in a tie game, but rather than taking an open shot, Smith pulled the ball out to the perimeter and dribbled out the clock -- seemingly because he thought the Cavaliers were actually in the lead rather than tied. (Smith later claimed that he knew the score was tied and expected a timeout to be called.)

CLASSIC JR SMITH LOLOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/V609eAhWql — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 1, 2018

Pretty much everyone on the internet had some sort of reaction to Smith's mistake, and the NFL world was included in that group. One strong reactor was former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell, who heard LeBron come to his teammate's defense after the game and decided to dredge up an old beef with former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.

I gotta respect @KingJames for standing up for his teammate. McNabb would never do that for me. @espn — Freddie Mitchell (@FMitchell84) June 1, 2018

In case you're wondering what Mitchell is referring to here, well, Mitchell made it known a couple years back that he found out McNabb hated him ... because Philadelphia-area strippers used to ask him about it.

"It's funny. I was sitting up in the strip club at Delilah's. I had strippers coming up to me and ask, 'Why does he hate you?'," Mitchell said at the time. "I'm like, damn. I'm trying to have me a nice gentleman's drink, and they say, 'Why does he hate you so much?' I'm like what, 'What are you talking about?' Everybody knew it but me, and that's what the problem was. When the strippers know there's a problem, it's time to move on to different things."

It appears that Mitchell is still not over it. And I've got to say, if the beef was so well-known that even the strippers were talking about it years later, I can't exactly blame him for still being salty.