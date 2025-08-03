The 2025 NFL preseason is underway, which means the start of the regular season is quickly approaching. Sportsbooks offer more futures props for the NFL than any other sport, giving bettors an opportunity to wager on longshots before the season begins. FanDuel Sportsbook has released a slew of multi-team futures specials that pay anywhere from -130 to +3000. The Kay Adams NFL futures specials and Bussin' With the Boys NFL futures specials are now live, and the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo code can help give you more bang for your buck.

SportsLine expert handicapper Eric Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures specials at FanDuel Sportsbook and locked in his top NFL picks and futures bets for the 2025 NFL season. Before locking in any 2025 NFL bets or picks on the best betting apps, you'll want to see what Cohen has to say.

Last year in his season picks article, Cohen hit three of four win totals best bets, two of four division winner best bets, and had the Eagles to win the NFC at +600 odds. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions likely won big. He has reviewed all 10 NFL futures specials at FanDuel and given his verdict on each of them. Click here to get the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo:

Here are Cohen's NFL futures bets for FanDuel's NFL specials (placed July 30, 2025 - odds subject to change)

Patriots and Jaguars to Each Win More than 7.5 Games and Panthers to Win More than 6.5 Games (+470)



Around the Horns: Bills, Texans and Rams to Each Win Their Divisions (+700)



Bengals and Commanders to Each Make the Conference Championship Game (+3000)



Three or more NFC North teams to make the playoffs (+350)

"Verdict: PASS. I have the Packers and Lions in with the Bears the first team out and the Vikings take a step back to below .500 this season," Cohen said.

Patriots and Jaguars to each win more than 7.5 games and Panthers to win more than 6.5 games (+470)

"Verdict: PLAY. Though I have New England at 6-11, I could easily see them winning another game. I predict Jacksonville with eight wins and Carolina with seven. Plus I like the value at nearly 5-1 odds," Cohen said.

Chargers, Raiders or Broncos to win the AFC West (-130)

"Verdict: PASS. Los Angeles or Denver very well might upset the Chiefs but these odds are poor enough that I'm not willing to take that chance," Cohen said.

Titans over 5.5 games and Patriots over 7.5 games (+175)

"Verdict: PASS. Tennessee will have growing pains with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, while I'm more likely to buy an eight win New England team in 2026," Cohen said.

Bills, Texans and Rams to each win their divisions (+700)

"Verdict: PLAY. Buffalo seems like a lock in the AFC East and Houston is a very solid bet to go back-to-back-to-back in the AFC South. The Rams are a toss-up with the 49ers in the NFC West but at these odds, it's a good caliber risk," Cohen said.

Titans over 5.5 wins, Commanders over 9.5 wins and Patriots over 7.5 wins (+410)

"Verdict: PASS. The Commanders will get it done but as I said previously, I'm on the under for the Titans and Patriots," Cohen said.

Ashton Jeanty 1,050+ rush yards, George Pickens under 950.5 receiving yards and Davante Adams 925+ receiving yards (+500)

"Verdict: PASS. Jeanty could go for 1,200+ on the ground and Adams should top 1,000 receiving yards in LA, but I also think Pickens thrives in a high-scoring Cowboys offense and tops 1,000 yards," Cohen said "That ruins this prop parlay."

Titans and Browns to each win more than 5.5 games and Bengals to win more than 9.5 games (+750)

"Verdict: PASS. I have Cleveland going 2-15 this season so this one is an obvious fail for me. Cincinnati Over 9.5 I like separately though," Cohen said.

Bengals and Commanders to each make the conference championship game (+3000)

"Verdict: PLAY. I have Washington upsetting the field in the NFC and making it to the Super Bowl so that one is good for me," Cohen said. "I like the Bengals to have a good season and make at least the second round of the playoffs, so once again the value is there for me to take a 0.25 unit shot with this prop."

Commanders over 9.5 games, Raiders over 7.5 games and Titans over 5.5 games (+700)

"Verdict: PASS. Not enough value with this prop though I have the Raiders at 8-9 and Washington at 11-6. At 10-1 odds, I would take a shot with my season predictions being wrong with Tennessee. But at 7-1, it's still a fade for me," Cohen said.

