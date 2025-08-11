The Detroit Lions were the NFC North team to beat last season, and they are +155 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to top the division once again. It won't be an easy task, however, with the Green Bay Packers (+250), Minnesota Vikings (+320) and Chicago Bears (+475) all looking to leave their mark in the 2025 NFL season. The Bears were the only NFC North team to finish under .500 last season, and they will be tested right away with battles against the Vikings and Lions to kick off their 2025 campaign. Meanwhile, the Packers hope to have starting quarterback Jordan Love healthy for the whole season, which would make them the team to bet on, according to our expert. Green Bay's over/under for total wins is 9.5, while Love's over/under for total passing yards is 3600.5.

SportsLine expert handicapper Eric Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds and locked in his top NFC East picks and futures bets for the 2025 NFL season. Before locking in any 2025 NFC East bets or picks on the best betting apps, you'll want to see what Cohen has to say.

Last year in his season picks article, Cohen hit three of four win totals best bets, two of four division winner best bets, and had the Eagles to win the NFC at +600 odds. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions likely won big.

Here are Cohen's four NFC North futures bets (placed July 31, 2025 - odds subject to change)

Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North (+250 at DraftKings)

"Detroit lost both coordinators to head coaching jobs and seems primed to take a step back after failing in the playoffs yet again," Cohen said. "The Bears should be much improved but seem like a year away from conquering this division. And who knows what to expect from Minnesota with a quarterback who hasn't played a regular season snap in the NFL." Back the Packers now at DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Most Receiving Yards in the NFC North: Justin Jefferson (+100 at DraftKings)

"Jefferson has only missed time in one of his five seasons, so he's generally as durable as they come," Cohen said. "Every year that Jefferson has been healthy, he's posted at least 1,400 yards through the air and sometimes a lot more. Assuming he stays healthy for the good majority of 2025, this feels like a layup." Place this bet now at DraftKings, where you can get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager.

Regular Season Pass Yards: Caleb Williams 4,000+ (+250

"In the 100+ year history of the Chicago Bears franchise, no quarterback has ever thrown for 4,000 yards," Cohen pointed out. "But this year, with a passing-oriented head coach and a stable of weapons in D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland, this is Caleb Williams' time. I don't think he played all that well last year and still threw for 3,541 yards." Back Williams at these odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Regular Season Receiving Yards: Jameson Williams 1,000+ (+250 at BetMGM)

"Last year, Williams posted 1,001 receiving yards as the Lions top deep threat," Cohen said. "Nearly half of his yards (497) were gained after the catch and he had a target share of 16.5%. With a healthy Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta drawing coverage from opposing defenses, the speedy Williams could take advantage. If the fourth year pro can stay healthy, I could see a 70-1250-10 season if not better." Place this bet now at BetMGM and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses when you use the BetMGM bonus code.

