Training camp is now open for every team, with the regular season kicks off on September 4 when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game. While several teams have emerged as the clear-cut top contenders in the latest NFL odds, there are still a plethora of high-risk, high-reward longshots for NFL betting. There is still plenty of time to back potential NFL upsets like Saquon Barkley to win the NFL MVP award at +5000 odds (risk $100 to win $5,000).

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds and locked in his top longshot picks and futures bets for the 2025 regular season. Before locking in any 2025 NFL futures bets or picks on the best betting apps, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor). Anybody following his NFL betting advice could have seen huge returns.

Here are Kaylor's top three longhot NFL futures bets (placed July 23, 2025 - odds subject to change)

Travis Hunter to Win Both Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year (+10000 at DraftKings)

The odds of this actually happening are extremely low, but Hunter has already proven that he is capable of defying the odds. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner was arguably the top wide receiver and the top defensive back in the 2025 NFL Draft class, so the talent is there for him to make a run at both awards. The biggest question here: Can Hunter physically handle the wear and tear of playing both ways in the National Football League? At this price, I'm willing to back a player like Hunter here.

Joe Burrow to win AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year (+5000 at BetMGM)

When he's healthy, you can always count on one thing with Burrow: Eye-popping passing stats. The former LSU standout has the premier wide receiver duo in the NFL (Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) at his disposal, and he is one of the best pure pocket passers of this generation of NFL quarterbacks. If Burrow puts up MVP-caliber numbers, but gets edged out for that award by someone like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson, then this award could very well be in play.

Saquon Barkley to win AP NFL MVP (+5000 at FanDuel)

The last non-quarterback to win NFL MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012. Barkley was never a serious candidate in 2024, but you could legitimately make an argument that he was most valuable player on the best team in the league. If he has a repeat performance in 2025, Barkley will surely generate some buzz here. This is likely the highest this number will be while Barkley is still a legitimate threat here.

