The Philadelphia Eagles enter the season as the defending Super Bowl champions, making them the -130 favorites in the 2025 NFC East odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, they will have to get past the Washington Commanders (+205) and Dallas Cowboys (+550), while the New York Giants (+2500) are at the bottom of the NFL odds. New York, which is facing the most difficult schedule in the NFL this year, has a season win total of 5.5. The Under is -120 at DraftKings, one of the NFC East bets our expert says to target before the season starts.

SportsLine expert handicapper Eric Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds and locked in his top NFC East picks and futures bets for the 2025 NFL season. Before locking in any 2025 NFC East bets or picks on the best betting apps, you'll want to see what Cohen has to say.

Last year in his season picks article, Cohen hit three of four win totals best bets, two of four division winner best bets, and had the Eagles to win the NFC at +600 odds. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions likely won big.

Here are Cohen's four NFC East futures bets (placed July 28, 2025 - odds subject to change)

Philadelphia Eagles to score a rushing touchdown in every regular season game (+600 at DraftKings)

"Last year, Philadelphia scored 29 rushing touchdowns (2nd most in the NFL), including 14 by Jalen Hurts and 13 by Saquon Barkley," Cohen said. "They scored a rushing touchdown in 16 of 17 games, with only a close win against the Browns being the lone holdout. Assuming Hurts and Barkley stay healthy and with the NFL's refusal to ban the tush push, there is solid value on this prop at 6-1 odds." Bet it now at DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Dak Prescott to have the most regular season passing yards (+900 at FanDuel)

"With no running game to speak of and a defense that looks inferior to the last few years, I expect the Cowboys to be in plenty of shootouts this season," Cohen said. "The addition of George Pickens as the team's second wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb means Dak Prescott has a full complement of weapons at his disposal. If he can stay healthy, I can make an argument that 5,000 yards passing could be in play for Prescott for the first time in the NFL since 2022." Use a FanDuel promo code to get more bang for your buck if you are backing the Prescott to lead the NFL in regular season passing yards with $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

New York Giants Under 5.5 wins (-120 at DraftKings)

"I gave long odds for each of the first three props in this division but couldn't find anything I liked for the Giants," Cohen said. "If there was a 'first coach fired' prop, Brian Daboll would be my top play. In the meantime, I don't think this team is all that talented and is in desperate need of a reset after the 2025-26 season. I have them at 5-11 in my projections so I lean strongly to the under 5.5 wins at -120 odds." Fade the Giants now at DraftKings, where you can get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager.

Washington Commanders to win the NFC (+950 at FanDuel)

"Let's go out on a limb here with a team that has all the goods to succeed in 2025," Cohen said. "With reigning Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels and a coach in Dan Quinn who has previously led a team to the Super Bowl, maybe this is the year the Commanders franchise can make it back to the promised land. After all, Washington hasn't played in the NFL's biggest game since 1992. I project the Commanders to go 11-6 this season and survive absolute carnage in the NFC's competitive postseason to advance to the Super Bowl." FanDuel has the best price on Washington to win the NFC, and you can get even more value with $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

