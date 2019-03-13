Free-agency observations: Giants' baffling Odell Beckham moves, Le'Veon Bell's real market, more insider notes

We are still about a half day away from the official start of the league year in the NFL, and, by and large, the first wave of trades and notable free-agent moves is already over. It's going to be impossible to top the flurry of activity that began on Monday, and by tonight teams will already be bargain shopping, for the most part.

Be quick or be dead when it comes to diving into the deep end of free-agency in this league (not that I would ever recommend that as a primary tenant of team-building in this sport). There is already a lot to digest, but here are my thoughts on what occurred and where we stand:

Beckham decisions a blight on Giants

As reported back at the combine, the Giants were doing more than simply listening for trades on Odell Beckham. They were fairly motivated sellers and they were doing plenty of talking about the star receiver. It was clear the coaching staff was done with him and the owner publicly mulled trading him a year ago. All of this is a blight on the Giants – paying Beckham $21M to play with a broken-down QB who can't complete simple slants and screens without putting his pass catchers in peril in another lost season. The fact they made the trade so soon in the offseason, and did not hold out for two first-round picks at a time when there are so few options for outside receivers in free agency or the draft or the trade market, strikes the rest of the league as baffling.

Precedent has been set for superstars

The first thought going through the minds of many close to Beckham after being notified of the trade was the contract. As it should be. In a new NFL world where Khalil Mack willed his way out of Oakland and Antonio Brown could talk his way out of Pittsburgh and into new riches in Oakland, trust me, every true superstar player in this league is aware of the power of 'no' and the leverage they carry. They should seek/demand more guaranteed money on their deals in situations like these. The precedent has been set.

Le'Veon's market never what he sought

Le'Veon Bell never had a market anywhere close to what he was seeking or what he turned down in Pittsburgh. As we talked about on CBS HQ all day Monday and Tuesday, his camp had to negotiate through the media and create a climate where teams with zero interest – like the Ravens – were suddenly the focal point of intense national "reporting" and speculation that they were the team to beat. It began at the combine, where I heard a lot of it, checked it out, and was told repeatedly by trusted sources it was fake. Word from everyone I spoke to was $13M a year – and nowhere close to $16M a year – was where the Jets valued Bell, and they never budged and the Ravens never made an offer. The Raiders and others sniffed around, but never jumped into the deep end, either.

Jaguars continue to fool themselves

Howie Roseman, one of the best wheeler-dealers in the NFL when it comes to trades, couldn't get anything for Nick Foles on the franchise tag, yet the Jaguars are going to sign him to what amounts to two years guaranteed at the 2018 QB franchise tag ($25M) at a time when they have next to nothing at their skill positions and need help all over. Okay. No one else was looking for a 30-year-old starter, there was no one to bid against and no need to pay that much. That additional $8-$10M a year could've been spent addressing other needs. The Jags continue to baffle me. The Jaguars, Giants and Broncos have been fooling themselves about who they really are – and where they are really going – for years now.

More free-agency observations