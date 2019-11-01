Free agent Alex Collins suspended three games by NFL for marijuana possession

The NFL has finally delivered a resolution for former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins. The free agent will be suspended three games by the NFL for an arrest involving a car crash in March, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Collins is also recovering from a broken leg suffered in July, which he had surgery on to repair the injury and is expected to be medically cleared next week.

The Baltimore Ravens waived Collins after his arrest in March after officials detected an odor of marijuana at the scene of his car crash. They found five ounces of marijuana in the vehicle and a handgun. Collins was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams, and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. He was released on $7,500 bail and the Ravens waived him shortly after. Collins cleared waivers, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

Collins had 114 carries for 411 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games (3.6 yards per carry) for the Ravens last season, missing the last six games after dealing with a foot injury. That came a year after he emerged with 212 carries for 973 yards and six touchdowns (4.6 yards per carry). A former fifth-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, the 25-year old Collins has 357 carries for 1,509 yards and 14 touchdowns in three NFL seasons, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

With teams scrambling for running back help, Collin could provide valuable depth in the second half of the season, even with the three-game suspension lurking over him.