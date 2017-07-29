Free agent Colin Kaepernick reportedly would love to play for the Ravens

Here's what we know: NFL training camps are underway and Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent. Beyond that, it's unclear where or when he'll resume his once-promising career.

Earlier this week, the Ravens looked like a possible landing spot, a team Kaepernick would fully embrace joining, according to NFL.com's Mike Silver.

"I'm told Colin Kaepernick would absolutely love to play for the #Ravens." -- @MikeSilver, who also said Kap hasn't talked money with anyone — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2017

This bit of news comes days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he "wouldn't rule out" signing Kaepernick only to see the team ink quarterback David Olson hours later.

Then, according to NFL.com's Mike Silver, Ravens fans made it clear to the team that they didn't want Kaepernick signed, which echoed what Giants co-owner John Mara said of complaints from fans he heard earlier this offseason about the embattled quarterback.

But Harbaugh later explained that signing Olson didn't preclude the organization from going after Kaepernick at some point. Harbaugh said that they went with Olson only because they don't need Kaepernick right now.

"Do we really need to make that move or not?" Harbaugh told CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora on Friday. "That's the decision that really has to be made. I think there are a lot of layers to it, just from a football standpoint."

Harbaugh told reporters Thursday that he has been in contact with Kaepernick for much of the summer, and the interest from the organization is definitely there. Ultimately, it will be up to the quarterback to decide what he wants.

Olson is likely nothing more than a camp arm, adding depth behind Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan while Joe Flacco recovers from a back injury.

For more on Ravens training camp, including Flacco's first quotes since his back injury, be sure to check out CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora's disptach from Owing Mills, MD.