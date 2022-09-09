Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent but he's spending his time on the open market awfully close to the team he helped win a Super Bowl a year ago. The veteran receiver was spotted at the NFL's season opener on Thursday night between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams. There, Beckham, who played 12 games for L.A. (including playoffs) was alongside retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth as he unveiled the team's Super Bowl LVI banner and was holding the Lombardi Trophy.

Of course, there's been quite the campaign for Beckham to re-sign with the Rams, but the pass catcher has yet to do so. It is worth noting, however, that he was sporting Rams colors during his visit to SoFi Stadium. Is that a nod to the championship team he was a part of in 2021 or an easter egg of a signing to come? Your guess is as good as ours.

Beckham is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in that Super Bowl win over the Bengals and that injury is what is likely holding him back from inking a contract with an NFL team. Rams head coach Sean McVay has gone on record saying he wants to see Beckham re-sign, so it does seem like the ball is in his court.

To add a little more spice to this Week 1 matchup, the Bills are also a potential suitor for Beckham as Von Miller has openly recruited him to make the same voyage from Los Angeles to Buffalo as he did this offseason. GM Brandon Bean also recently weighed in on a possible pursuit of Beckham, saying: "He's a talented player. Show me a talented player I'm not checking into. I'm always going to do that and whether that is a trade for someone or letting a guy get healthy. Again, the cap factors into it too."

Beckham even joked on social media that the winner of this Week 1 matchup would be the team he signs with. We'll see if that actually comes to fruition in the weeks and months ahead as he continues to rehab, return to full strength and ultimately make his free agent decision.