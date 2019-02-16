Free-agent receiver Demaryius Thomas involved in car crash, suffers only minor injuries
One of the passengers in the car suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries
Free-agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was recently released by the Houston Texans, was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in the Denver area early Saturday morning. According to a police statement, Thomas was driving when he lost control of the car, which caused it to flip over and roll onto a grassy median.
His injuries were apparently minor, as were those of a male passenger, but a female passenger sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries in the crash. Per the statement, the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Thomas played the first eight-and-a-half years of his career with the Broncos before being traded to Houston midway through last season. He played in seven games with the Texans before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 16. He had been set to count for $14 million against Houston's books next season, but none of it was guaranteed so the Texans were able to release him earlier in the week without taking on any dead money charges.
Thomas could still be ready to play by the start of next season and at age 30 should still have suitors in free agency, assuming he makes a full recovery from both the injury and the accident.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brown: Trade request not about new deal
Brown took questions on Twitter on Saturday and addressed his trade request
-
Brown says 'no conflict' with Big Ben
Brown says Roethlisberger has an 'owner mentality' and thinks he can criticize anybody
-
Bengals RB arrested on battery charge
Walton got in an argument with a couple at his Miami condo, according to police
-
Combine: Barred players to get medicals
Jeffery Simmons, Jaylon Ferguson and Preston Williams apparently won't be completely shut out...
-
Brown: 'Organizations got fans tricked'
Brown wants out of Pittsburgh and is not being subtle about it
-
Agent's Take: Another Brady discount?
Here's what an extension might look like for Brady, who at 41 is entering the final season...