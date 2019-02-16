Free-agent receiver Demaryius Thomas involved in car crash, suffers only minor injuries

Free-agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was recently released by the Houston Texans, was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in the Denver area early Saturday morning. According to a police statement, Thomas was driving when he lost control of the car, which caused it to flip over and roll onto a grassy median.

His injuries were apparently minor, as were those of a male passenger, but a female passenger sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries in the crash. Per the statement, the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Free agent WR Demaryius Thomas was taken to the hospital after a single-car crash that resulted in “minor injuries.” Others in the car were also injured. Scary situation. Here is the release: pic.twitter.com/nYkSPo01jh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2019

Thomas played the first eight-and-a-half years of his career with the Broncos before being traded to Houston midway through last season. He played in seven games with the Texans before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 16. He had been set to count for $14 million against Houston's books next season, but none of it was guaranteed so the Texans were able to release him earlier in the week without taking on any dead money charges.

Thomas could still be ready to play by the start of next season and at age 30 should still have suitors in free agency, assuming he makes a full recovery from both the injury and the accident.