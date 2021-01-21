The sobering reality for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills is that one of these teams will be planning out their offseason by this time next week. We are just days away from the AFC Championship Game where two clubs will enter Arrowhead Stadium but only one will have their ticket punched for Tampa and Super Bowl LV. For the loser, they may have seen the last of a number of their players who are set to hit the free-agent market this offseason.

Below, we're going to list all of the pending unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights free agents for both the Bills and Chiefs, as well as highlight a handful of notable players on each roster. Given how far both of these teams have made it to this point, each piece of their roster carries significant weight and it could prove imperative that they re-sign some of these upcoming free agents to get back in this position this time next year.

Key Bills free agents

LB Matt Milano

Quite possibly the top free agent on Buffalo's roster. After being a fifth-round pick by the Bills in 2017 out of Boston College, Milano has blossomed into a strong presence along the front seven. Even with just 10 games played this season, he totaled 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits. Through two playoff games, the 26 year old has put up some impressive numbers, notching 18 tackles and three passes defended. According to Spotrac's projections, Milano's market value could see him earn a contract that pays him $13.8 million annually.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

While Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley have stolen the show in the Bills receiver unit, McKenzie has put together a career season with Buffalo in 2020. He notched career highs in receptions (30), receiving yards (282) and receiving touchdowns (five) this season and proved to be a reliable option for Josh Allen, catching 88.2% of his targets. He also showed a strong ability on special teams at times. It's possible that a team could look at the 25 year old and give him a larger role in their offense, but it also wouldn't be surprising to see Buffalo figure out a way to keep this eclectic player in-house going forward.

OT Daryl Williams

The addition of Williams in free agency last offseason proved to be a savvy addition for the Bills. Not only did it allow more flexibility by moving other players inside to try and help the interior, but Williams also played great for an O-line that ranked as the fifth-best unit in adjusted sack rate. While he has played well, Buffalo did just shell out $60 million to left tackle Dion Dawkins, so it'll be curious to see how willing they'll be to drop significant money at both tackle positions. Because he performed at such a high level, he could have priced himself out of remaining with the Bills.

OG Jon Feliciano

Williams will likely be addressed first, but Feliciano may not be too far behind. The 28-year-old Feliciano provides some versatility and depth to the Bills offensive line with his ability to play at guard and center. He's started every game for Buffalo since returning from a torn pectoral muscle in Week 8 and has been a strong option for them on the interior. At a reasonable price, he should be someone Buffalo tries to bring back into the fold for 2021 and beyond.

Rest of the bunch

DE Trent Murphy

TE Tyler Kroft

CB Josh Norman

RT Ty Nsekhe

OG Brian Winters

WR Andre Roberts

QB Matt Barkley

RB Taiwan Jones

RB T.J. Yeldon

SS Dean Marlowe

CB Levi Wallace (RFA)

ILB Andre Smith (RFA)

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

P Corey Bojorquez

OG Ike Boettger

Notable Chiefs free agents

WR Sammy Watkins

Watkins' numbers don't jump off the page, but the Chiefs do play well with him on the field. In 10 games played over the regular season, he caught 37 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns. The decision for Kansas City, however, is whether or not they move on from Watkins to allow Mecole Hardman to ascend into a more prominent role within the offense alongside Tyreek Hill. The veteran receiver also could be out of the Chiefs' price range. According to Spotrac's market value projections, Watkins could be looking at a two-year contract in free agency that pays him an average annual salary of $10.6 million. That money would be better served elsewhere.

C Austin Reiter

Reiter has been a nice find for the Chiefs, who claimed him off waivers back in 2018. He eventually earned a starting role and has proven to be a quality player for a championship-winning squad. This season, Reiter didn't allow a single pressure and wasn't penalized at all, according to PFF. Per Spotrac's market value projection, Reiter could expect to see a contract with an AAV of $11.4 million.

FS Daniel Sorensen

The 30-year-old Sorensen has been a presence in Kansas City's secondary since they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2014. He's finishing up a four-year, $16 million contract extension he signed with the club back in 2017 and is enjoying a productive season from a statistical standpoint. In 2020, he totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with five passes defended and two forced fumbles. That said, his PFF grades are not much to write home about. While he's not someone to anchor the back of your secondary with, Sorensen -- who does have an affinity for making timely plays -- is a player the Chiefs would likely want back so long as his price tag doesn't get steep.

Bell is probably the most intriguing free agent in this game. After forcing his way out of the Jets organization in mid-October, the former first-team All-Pro signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. Over his nine games played in the regular season, Bell totaled 353 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, serving really as a complementary piece in the backfield. He'll be 29 years old by the start of next season but still has the talent to be a key weapon in someone's offense. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams being two young pieces in the Chiefs backfield, however, there may not be much of a future for Bell in Kansas City.

CB Bashaud Breeland

The Chiefs re-signed Breeland to a one-year, $3 million deal last offseason. If his price tag is that cheap once again, it wouldn't be surprising to see Kansas City retain him. That said, Breeland's play has been a bit inconsistent. He started in all 11 games for the Chiefs during the regular season and totaled two interceptions, defended nine passes and had 38 tackles. Opposing quarterbacks also had a 90.3 passer rating against him. This may be an area where the Chiefs will look to improve this offseason either in free agency or via the draft as they also bring along L'Jarius Sneed.

Rest of the bunch

DE Alex Okafor

LB Damien Wilson

WR Demarcus Robinson

G Kelechi Osemele

RT Mike Remmers

FB Anthony Sherman

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

C Daniel Kilgore

DT Mike Pennel

CB Antonio Hamilton

DE Taco Charlton

TE Nick Keizer (ERFA)

RB Darrel Williams (RFA)

LB Ben Niemann (RFA)

CB Charvarius Ward (RFA)

WR Byron Pringle (ERFA)

CB Alex Brown (ERFA)

T Andrew Wylie (RFA)

TE Deon Yelder (RFA)