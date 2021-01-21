The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers are set to face off in the NFC Championship game this Sunday, and the winner of the matchup will secure a spot in Super Bowl LV. The two quarterbacks headline this matchup -- and for good reason. Tom Brady is the postseason all-time leader in starts (43), completions (1,065), passing yards (11,968), passing touchdowns (77) and Super Bowl titles (6), while Aaron Rodgers led the NFL with 48 passing touchdowns this season, which is tied for the fifth-most in a single season. Both teams have elite offensive weapons as well, such as Aaron Jones and Davante Adams for the Packers, and Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown for the Bucs.

While the Buccaneers and Packers are focused on making it to Super Bowl LV, 28 other teams have already shifted their focus to the offseason. With that obviously comes preparing for free agency, and other general managers will be watching Sunday's conference championship games with certain players on expiring contracts in mind. Below, we will list every Buccaneers and Packers free agent -- whether they be unrestricted, restricted or an exclusive-rights free agent -- and discuss the top players from each team. Let's start with the Buccaneers. (h/t Spotrac).

Key Buccaneers free agents

LB Shaquil Barrett

Barrett proved to be a huge pickup for the Buccaneers last year, as he recorded an NFL-best 19.5 sacks. The former undrafted free agent out of Colorado State didn't have that same kind of production in 2020, as he recorded 57 combined tackles and eight sacks in 15 games played, but he was still an important player on this defense. The two sides couldn't agree to terms on a new deal last offseason, so the Bucs placed the franchise tag on him. Will they find more luck in negotiations this time around, or could Barrett be playing for a new team in 2021?

LB Lavonte David

David has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers, and his production hasn't slowed down even though he is about to turn 31. In 2020, he recorded 117 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss. In nine seasons, he failed to record 100 combined tackles just once! David has also been important for Tampa Bay's defense in the postseason, as he has recorded 16 combined tackles and a sack in two games. His impact as a leader for this unit cannot be overstated.

TE Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski TB • TE • 87 TAR 77 REC 45 REC YDs 623 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Gronk came out of retirement to play with his old friend in Brady, and while he wasn't the No. 1 option on offense, he was effective in several games this season. In 16 games played this year, he caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. If he wants to give it another go with the Bucs, you have to imagine the two sides will be able to get another one-year deal done.

DT Ndamukong Suh

Suh may be 34 now, but he has been an effective defensive lineman for the Bucs. This season, he recorded 44 combined tackles and six sacks -- which marked the most quarterback takedowns he had recorded since the 2015 season. He signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay last offseason and certainly did not slow down in 2020.

WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown TB • WR • 81 TAR 62 REC 45 REC YDs 483 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

It will be fascinating to see what the Buccaneers decide to do with the previously troubled wideout. Brown caught one of three targets for 10 yards against the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round, but he had been coming on as of late. He caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown against Washington in Super Wild-Card Weekend, and his best game as a Buc came in the regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, as he caught 11 of 15 targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Is playing in Tampa Bay a situation he has become comfortable with, or is he ready to go somewhere else and try to be a No. 1 option again?

WR Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin TB • WR • 14 TAR 84 REC 65 REC YDs 840 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

You have to imagine the Buccaneers will re-sign Godwin to a long-term extension sooner rather than later. The third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has caught 244 passes for 3,540 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 career games played with the Bucs, and he has been Brady's favorite receiver this postseason. In two games, he has caught nine of 19 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown.

RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette TB • RB • 28 Att 97 Yds 367 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft rushed for just 367 yards and six touchdowns for the Buccaneers in the regular season, but he has stepped up in the playoffs. In Tampa Bay's two postseason games, Fournette has rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries, and he has played a big part in helping the Buccaneers get to the NFC Championship game. It will be interesting to see how much attention he can get on the open market, and if the Buccaneers are adamant about bringing him back.

Rest of the bunch

K Ryan Succop

DT Steve McLendon

OT Joe Haeg

CB Ryan Smith

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

QB Ryan Griffin

TE Antony Auclair

QB Blaine Gabbert

LB Kevin Minter

RB LeSean McCoy

S Andrew Adams

OT Josh Wells

CB Ross Cockrell

RB Kenjon Barner

WR Jaydon Mickens

LB Jack Cichy (RFA)

TE Tanner Hudson (ERFA)

RB T.J. Logan

DE Pat O'Connor (ERFA)

OG Aaron Stinnie (ERFA)

LS Zach Triner (ERFA)

LB Deone Bucannon

Packers key free agents

RB Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones GB • RB • 33 Att 201 Yds 1104 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

Jones and the Packers have been in negotiations on a new deal for some time now, but nothing has come to fruition. Here's what ESPN's Rob Demovsky recently reported on the situation:

"The Packers had a deal on the table that would have made Jones among the top five highest-paid backs in the league, but that was in terms of average per year. The big guaranteed money was missing. So Jones turned it down and then opted to change agents, hiring Drew Rosenhaus."

Demovsky hypothesizes that a decision could have already been made regarding letting Jones go or at least hit the market. It's no secret how important Jones is as a dual-threat weapon in the Packers' offense, so this offseason will surely be an interesting one when it comes to his future.

C Corey Linsley

Linsley, who was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, has become an elite interior offensive lineman, and was named a first-team All-Pro this past season. It's safe to say he's set to receive a bump in pay, and could fetch some intriguing offers on the open market.

CB Kevin King

King's situation is an interesting one since he has struggled to stay healthy during his four years in the league. He has never played a full 16-game season, and has recorded 168 combined tackles, six interceptions and 27 passes defensed in 41 career games. The 2019 season was his best as a pro, as he played in 15 games and recorded career numbers across the board with 66 combined tackles, five picks and 15 passes defensed. He didn't record a pick this season, but did start in all 12 games he played in.

WR Allen Lazard (ERFA)

Allen Lazard GB • WR • 13 TAR 46 REC 33 REC YDs 451 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Lazard is an exclusive-rights free agent, which as NFL.com explains is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams. However, he has probably earned himself a nice boost in pay after a second consecutive successful season, and he actually led the Packers in receiving against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round with 96 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

TE Robert Tonyan (RFA)

Robert Tonyan GB • TE • 85 TAR 59 REC 52 REC YDs 586 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

Tonyan is a restricted free agent, which is a player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. Without getting too much into detail, NFL.com explains that RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

Tonyan found his way to the Packers late in 2017 after a practice squad stint with the Detroit Lions, and then exploded in 2020. After recording a total of two touchdowns in his first two seasons in Green Bay, he caught a total of 11 touchdowns in 2020 and turned into a legitimate part of this explosive offensive attack. With Marcedes Lewis also on an expiring contract, expect Tonyan to be back in 2021.

Rest of the bunch

OG Lane Taylor

TE Marcedes Lewis

RB Jamaal Williams

CB Chandon Sullian (RFA)

WR Tavon Austin

RB Tyler Ervin

DE Billy Winn

LB James Burgess

DE Montravius Adams

DE Tyler Lancaster (RFA)

FS Will Redmond (RFA)

CB Parry Nickerson (RFA)

WR Malik Taylor (ERFA)

LB Randy Ramsey (ERFA)

CB Kabion Ento (ERFA)

QB Tim Boyle (RFA)

S Raven Greene (RFA)

OT Yosh Nijman (ERFA)

DT Willington Prevlion (ERFA)