Freezing temperatures may not bode well for Falcons in playoff game vs. Eagles
Dome teams playing in temps of 35 degrees or less in the playoffs are 4-23 in their past 27 games
The Atlanta Falcons are favored in their divisional-round showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, but if weather forecasts hold true, the defending NFC champions could be in for a rough go.
No amount of rain, snow, sleet or wind is going to guarantee that Atlanta won't beat the Eagles, who will obviously be relying on Nick Foles to play in whatever conditions the Falcons will also face. But Howard Eskin, of SportsRadio 94 WIP, noted Friday that Dan Quinn's bunch would potentially be in bad company if the temperature doesn't exceed 35 degrees on Saturday.
Dome teams that suit up for outdoor playoff games in that weather, in fact, have won just four of their last 27 matchups under those circumstances, per Eskin.
Maybe Foles and the Eagles would be hampered the same if Saturday's game is played in freezing temperatures. But the numbers say Atlanta could be in for a disadvantage depending on how cold it gets. And current Weather Channel forecasts have the projected temperatures during Saturday's game time ranging from 32 to 28 degrees.
