Bobby Wagner returned to the Seahawks in 2023 after a one-year hiatus. It's unclear whether he'll be back in Seattle for 2024, but the linebacker intends to play somewhere, according to ESPN, revealing this week that he's "100%" committed to a 13th NFL season.

"There's no 'might,'" Wagner said when asked about a potential return. "I never thought (about) anything else outside of (returning)."

The 33-year-old linebacker was just named to his ninth Pro Bowl on Wednesday -- and his first since his original tenure with Seattle. The former Super Bowl champion spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Seahawks, then returned on a one-year deal last offseason following a 2022 stint with the rival Rams. His 168 tackles this year rank second in the NFL.

A six-time All-Pro, Wagner didn't commit to returning to the Seahawks when asked about his future plans, saying he was "trying to be present in the moment" when he signed a one-year deal with Seattle prior to 2023, and that he'll "let the cards fall where they may."

A second-round draft pick out of Utah State back in 2012, Wagner has been one of the most productive linebackers of his time. He's never finished a season with fewer than 100 tackles, topping 120 in 10 of his 12 seasons, while totaling 33 sacks, 89 tackles for loss and 13 interceptions over the course of his career.