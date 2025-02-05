Jalen Hurts has been defying expectations long before he became an NFL star. On Sunday, Hurts is starting his second Super Bowl in three years as the Philadelphia Eagles back in the big game. The last time Hurts was on the Super Bowl stage, he was the first player in NFL history to throw for 300-plus yards, rush for 70-plus yards, and rush for three touchdowns in a game.

And yet, as CBSSports.com's Jeff Kerr writes: "Jalen Hurts has as many Super Bowl appearances as Steve Young and Dan Marino combined, two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. Based on the way Hurts is criticized by throwing the football, many would think he isn't a good passer."

Hurts' journey from high school to the pros is filled with setbacks and redemption -- clichés, no doubt, but worthy of describing a story that we begin in 2014.

High School: Texas heartbreak and Alabama commitment

Hurts grew up in Channelview, Texas, with dreams of playing for the Longhorns.

"In the beginning, Texas was the one," his father, Averion, told me in 2017.

He attended Texas' summer camp in 2014 but failed to earn an offer. This was when Charlie Strong was head coach. Instead, Texas went with Shane Buechele -- who, coincidentally, ended up on the Chiefs alongside Hurts years later. That recruiting snub shaped Hurts' mindset.

"They were kind of like that first girlfriend that broke your heart," Averion said. "They made him mature real quick. He had a different mindset. He liked Texas and everything, they were the first ones, and it was the University of Texas. But he was injured and, all of a sudden, it was, 'Eh.' When they went a different route, he understood how recruiting worked. After that he understood it was about taking care of himself and doing the best that he could."

Alabama saw what Texas didn't. Hurts committed in June 2015 but didn't make a big announcement. Elite 11's Twitter account did it for him.

Alabama: Instant impact and a dramatic exit

Hurts made his Alabama debut in 2016 as a true freshman. He fumbled on his first snap but recovered to throw two touchdowns and run for two more in a 52-6 win over USC. By Week 2, he was the starting quarterback -- the first true freshman to start at Alabama since 1984. He won SEC Offensive Player of the Year and led Alabama to the national title game, where Clemson broke his heart in the final seconds.

The next season, Hurts went 13-1 but was benched at halftime of the national championship in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa's heroics made him the new QB1. Despite his 26-2 record as a starter, Hurts was now a backup.

Rather than transfer immediately, Hurts stayed at Alabama, and in the 2018 SEC Championship, he got his Hollywood moment --coming off the bench to lead Alabama to a comeback win over Georgia. It was Hurts' penultimate game with the Crimson Tide. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and information sciences.

Oklahoma: One final stand

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma in 2019, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. He delivered, passing for 3,347 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 1,217 yards and 18 more scores. He finished second in Heisman voting behind Joe Burrow and led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff, where the Sooners were crushed by Burrow.

By the time his college career ended, Hurts had:

Four CFP appearances

One national championship

A 38-4 record as a starter

9,477 passing yards, 80 TDs

3,274 rushing yards, 43 TDs

At Oklahoma, Hurts obtained his master's degree in human relations.

Hurts' story has always been one of perseverance. From high school snubs to Alabama glory to an Oklahoma resurgence, he's proven time and time again that he thrives when people doubt him.

