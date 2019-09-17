From Lamar Jackson to Mason Rudolph: Grading Week 2 performances of NFL's next generation of quarterbacks

Even with Sam Darnold on the shelf with mono, because Mason Rudolph replaced an injured Ben Roethlisberger in the Steelers' home contest against the Seahawks, and Luke Falk entered the game for the Jets after Trevor Siemian's injury, seven first or second-year quarterbacks played considerable snaps in Week 2. Of course, we wouldn't be doing our jobs if we didn't also touch on the continued progression of Lamar Jackson -- his performance won't be skipped either.

Let's dive deep into the individual efforts of each quarterback and assign a grade.

Mayfield's stat line was buoyed by a slant Odell Beckham Jr. took about 80 yards to the house, but the No. 1 overall pick was a tick off for a good portion of the Browns' Monday Night Football win over the hapless Jets, although the brilliant flashes were there.

In the first quarter, he was antsy and slightly inaccurate, yet unleashed a dime to Beckham Jr. down the sideline to put Cleveland inside the 10. On third down in the red zone, Mayfield ran out of a clean pocket and threw it away. The second-year quarterback made a similar departure from the pocket before tossing the ball to David Njoku who was upended and landed awkwardly on his head which led to him leaving the game. He had a textbook step up into the pocket in the first half but overthrew Beckham Jr. and had a miscommunication down the field with the backup tight end.

In the second quarter, Mayfield threw a rope to Beckham Jr. on a deep crosser and a fastball on a dig to Damion Ratley. Before the half, Mayfield tried to find Beckham Jr. in the end zone, but the ball hung in the air and was broken up by safety Marcus Maye. He redeemed himself a few plays later with a laser to Jarvis Landry to set up a field goal.

Last year's No. 1 overall pick was aggressive and mostly accurate throwing deep over the middle through the Jets' zone coverage. The ball was jumping out of his hand, as usual. In the second half, after the run-and-catch touchdown, the Browns went somewhat conservative with a 20-point lead, and Mayfield didn't do much. He had an overthrow deep through double coverage, and his interception was somewhat of a force over the middle. Mayfield's offensive line was far from great, but there were more times than usual in which he panicked early and either drifted into pressure or simply ran from the pocket before it was necessary. There were many dropbacks in which he simply didn't look comfortable. The high-end plays were there from Mayfield, but the great timing and pinpoint accuracy he showcased down the stretch in 2018 eluded him for most of the evening.

Grade: C+

After taking a sack and going three and out on his first possession of the game, Allen settled in nicely for Buffalo, as he led three-straight touchdown drives (of 70, 75, and 98 yards). Buffalo's offensive front had troubles early, but the second-year quarterback managed the pressure well by getting the ball out quickly underneath, scrambling only as a last resort, and, while on the run, he found rookie tight end Dawson Knox on an outstanding throw near the sideline through tight coverage.

Allen missed John Brown deep for a what would've been a walk-in touchdown late in the first quarter, but made up for the miss to a certain degree by finding the speedy wideout a few plays later on a drop back in which calmly stood inside the pocket and got beyond his first read before throwing a strike for the first down.

He had another instance of high-level pocket management and progression reading inside his own 10 in the second quarter, two elements of his game he rarely showcased as a rookie. With the two-touchdown lead in the third quarter, Buffalo went run-heavy, and Allen wasn't asked to do much. But after the Giants made it 21-14 in the fourth, Allen led a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that featured a 12-yard completion to Brown and an improvisational throw on the run -- similar to the connection to Knox in the first half -- in which he juked an oncoming defender and zipped a fastball into Brown's hands for a 17-yard gain on a crucial third down.

There were some instances in which Allen looked a bit panicked inside the pocket, but they were clearly outweighed by the instances in which he stoically surveyed from between the tackles, and there weren't any major accuracy issues. Allen built off his Week 1 effort.

Grade: B+

Jackson received an "A+" for his otherworldly performance against the Dolphins. He had two more touchdowns than incompletions in the game and the ball was never put in harm's way whatsoever.

Against a shoddy Arizona secondary, Jackson was mostly sharp throughout but did have a handful of blatant misses. His first pass of the game was a microcosm for the type of outing he'd have in Week 2. Jackson stepped up into the pocket -- something he seemingly does naturally on just about every drop back -- and rocketed a pass to tight end Mark Andrews through traffic. His touchdown to Andrews was a beautifully designed play that led to the tight end getting wide open down the sideline. Low degree of difficulty for Jackson. He was unstoppable as a runner, both in the read-option game and on scrambles.

His pocket presence was good, not great.

Jackson threw with effortless velocity all afternoon and flashed awesome touch on a seam throw to Andrews. In the second half, he was nearly picked on another throw down the middle of the field that was short and behind his intended target. Just before the fourth quarter, Jackson slipped into somewhat of a dry spell with his accuracy and missed Brown down the field on a few occasions via overthrows. After some of the misfires, Jackson connected with Brown for the eighth time on a perfectly thrown go route down the sideline. It essentially sealed the game.

In general, Jackson threw with assertiveness, accuracy, and plenty of zip. He tested the Cardinals secondary vertically often, and hit on most of those deeper throws but misses from clean pockets did pop up

Grade: A-

Mason Rudolph, Steelers

Rudolph was forced onto the field at the start of the second half after Roethlisberger left with an elbow injury. The second-year quarterback's second pass was a well-timed deep comeback that glanced off Donte Moncrief's hands and was intercepted. On his second possession, the Steelers called a flea-flicker for Rudolph, and he threw the long ball just about 50 yards down the field with good accuracy. JuJu Smith-Schuster came down with the leaping grab. Had the pass been closer to 55 yards, it could've been a touchdown.

Rudolph later completed a 17-yard comeback to rookie Diontae Johnson in which the receiver slipped but still made the grab. On a play with tight coverage, Rudolph couldn't connect with Smith-Schuster downfield in the end zone but later scrambled past Bobby Wagner to pick up a big third down. On his first touchdown, Rudolph demonstrated fantastic patience on a middle screen to tight end Vance McDonald. On the two-point conversion, he failed to see an underneath defender and was intercepted. Easy play action roll outs and screens were sprinkled in for Rudolph.

Before being gifted the ball inside the 10 thanks to a fumble, Rudolph threw the ball away as he was being dragged down on one play. After that, he was pressured and launched a jump ball to Johnson that fell incomplete and had a miscommunication with Smith-Schuster on third down. His second touchdown of the day was a relatively easy slant to McDonald in the end zone.

Overall, an adequate albeit unspectacular effort in what was no doubt a difficult situation for the former third-round pick.

Grade: C



For Murray, it wasn't nearly as slow of a start as he got out to in Week 1, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 Draft was bailed out by his receivers on more than a few occasions against the stingy Ravens defense. He took three sacks, and they all seemingly occurred when his offensive line was simply overwhelmed by the number of rushers Baltimore sent.

On the first play of the game, Murray made a free blitzer look silly before scrambling but later retreated ridiculously far before throwing the ball away.

Also in the opening quarter, he showcased perfect touch -- and pocket patience -- on a long ball to Christian Kirk then found the second-year pro on a laser through traffic across the middle, although Kirk had to adjust to make the grab for a 26-yard gain. Throughout the first half, Murray demonstrated excellent ball speed and accuracy on comebacks to the outside and slants.

He completed a downfield pass to KeeSean Johnson that was somewhat of a prayer. Murray did have a defender bearing down on him, but he launched the football -- which as ultimately underthrown -- as he faded away before taking the hit. Then, Murray went cold. He had a handful of overthrows before finding Kirk on a tight-window back-shoulder dime.

Similar to the answered prayer earlier in the game, Murray connected on a fadeaway moon ball while under pressure to Larry Fitzgerald. It was slightly underthrown, and the future Hall of Fame receiver had a few steps on the Baltimore defender. Good job by Murray to find Fitzgerald. The ball placement just left a little to be desired. Murray wasn't effective in the red zone, and the play-calling didn't do him any favors. Arizona repeatedly resorted to fades in close, most which just weren't there. Murray's accuracy on those throws wasn't there either. It was a steadier, all-around better performance from Murray than in Week 1, and the flashes remained, but there's still plenty of room for him to grow as a passer.

Grade: C+

In a defensive slugfest, Minshew held his own, but it didn't start pretty. The rookie sixth-round pick looked overwhelmed by the Houston pass rush in the first half, and his offensive line wasn't sturdy. Minshew ran into pressure or simply didn't feel it and paid the price by taking an array of hits.

In the first three stanzas, the vast majority of his completions were high-percentage dump-offs, screens, or very short stop routes. He had a few downfield misfires, none bigger than a rushed throw -- with a corner blitz in his face -- that sailed over the head of Leonard Fournette for what would've been a huge gain down the sideline.

It wasn't until the final quarter that Minshew turned it on, and his effort in the last 15 minutes saved his grade in this contest. It was then that he felt pressure quickly, reacted to it properly and stretched the field a bit. Minshew had a pair of perfectly timed play-action tosses that featured ideal accuracy. One a deep out, the other a deep crosser. Also in the fourth, he laid a gorgeous back-shoulder throw into the hands of Chris Conley and got to his second read on a dart to D.J. Chark while under pressure. While it wasn't nearly as surgical as his relief appearance a week ago against the Chiefs, Minshew showed impressive resilience on the road, against a good defense, after a rough beginning to the game by leading a touchdown drive that would've likely tied the game had the Jaguars decided to kick the extra point instead of going for two.

Grade: C-

Luke Falk, Jets

The situation on Monday night was pretty dire for the 2018 sixth-round selection. He was facing a talented defensive front behind a porous offensive line, with a limited group of receivers, after spending the week of practice as the backup. For the second-straight week, the Jets' play-calling was ultra-conservative and very Le'Veon Bell centric.

Falk dumped the ball off frequently and was asked to get the ball out on an assortment of screens. Cleveland's defensive line overmatched New York's blocking unit all evening, and Falk did not react well to the pressure. He did have a pair of connections to Robby Anderson on in-breaking routes and found Jamison Crowder on a deep crosser. Not an impressive performance, but it wasn't totally on him.

Grade: D+