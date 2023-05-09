The NFL changed its uniform rules this year to allow most players to wear No. 0, marking the first time the digit has been permitted since 1972. Players have wasted no time embracing the change, with close to a dozen already claiming No. 0 as their own.

So which NFL players are actually set to rock a No. 0 jersey in 2023? Here's a complete rundown:

Roquan Smith is the most accomplished player to take up No. 0, entering 2023 seeking a fourth All-Pro nod as a centerpiece of the Ravens defense. Interestingly, he only wore his previous number, 18, for half a season, switching from his original No. 58 after a midseason trade from the Bears in 2022. He's the only player besides Ridley who's transferring to No. 0 while remaining with the same team from last year, though Ridley did not take a snap for Jacksonville last year while serving a suspension.

Most of the players on the list figure to be starters or play prominent roles in 2023, so the No. 0 should get plenty of exposure. Swift could be the new top ball-carrier for the defending NFC champions, Ridley is poised to be Trevor Lawrence's top target in Jacksonville, Campbell is one of several veteran additions to a restocked Giants offense, and Jones is likely to see No. 2 reps reuniting with Detroit as fellow Lions WR Jameson Williams serves a suspension.