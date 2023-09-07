This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

USATSI

THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AND THE DETROIT LIONS ...

Congrats, readers: The long wait for the NFL to return is over. The Lions visit the Chiefs tonight to kick off the league's 104th season, and saying I'm ecstatic is a major understatement.

I'm not sure if it's the weekly rhythm -- Sunday, Monday, Thursday -- or the excitement that comes on each of those days or the Fantasy Football aspect or all of those rolled into one, but it's just something awesome and unparalleled. I'd watch all 272 regular-season games if I could ... well, maybe not every Cardinals game, actually.

Game No. 1 of 272 should be terrific. Any game involving Patrick Mahomes usually is. But the reigning champs may be without superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who is questionable after injuring his knee in Tuesday's practice. If he can't play, the Chiefs offense may look very different, but don't put it past Mahomes and Andy Reid to figure something out. Kansas City will also be without Chris Jones, the star defensive tackle who is not currently with the team due to contract frustrations.

The Lions, meanwhile, are NFC North favorites, and the fact that they're opening the season is a testament to just how far they've come. Detroit won eight of its final 10 games last season with the Jared Goff-led offense taking off. It hasn't won a playoff game since 1991, but expectations are as high as they've been in recent memory.

Jared Dubin has a wonderful preview of tonight's game and has made his prediction.

... AND ALSO NICK BOSA AND THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

It's better late than never for Nick Bosa and the 49ers. The star defensive end agreed to a five-year, $170-million deal that includes $122.5 million guaranteed.

Bosa is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history on a per year basis with his $34 million average annual value surpassing Aaron Donald ($31.66 million). The $122.5 million guaranteed figure blows away the prior high for a defensive player ($102 million, belonging to Nick's older brother, Joey).



on a per year basis with his $34 million average annual value surpassing ($31.66 million). The $122.5 million guaranteed figure blows away the prior high for a defensive player ($102 million, belonging to Nick's older brother, Joey). Nick Bosa, 25, is absolutely deserving of this deal. He won Defensive Player of the Year last season after posting a league-best 18.5 sacks, and he also finished sixth in MVP voting, highest of any defender. The year before, he led the NFL with 21 tackles for loss.

He won Defensive Player of the Year last season after posting a league-best 18.5 sacks, and he also finished sixth in MVP voting, highest of any defender. The year before, he led the NFL with 21 tackles for loss. But it's not just the individual accolades: Since Bosa joined the 49ers in 2019, the team has allowed 4.7 yards per play when he's on the field and 5.2 when he is not.

How much Bosa will be on the field Sunday against the Steelers remains to be determined. However much he plays, though, the 49ers will be much better for it. And when you have legitimate Super Bowl hopes like the 49ers do, getting your star back -- at any cost -- is crucial.

🤕 And not such a good morning for ...

USATSI

COOPER KUPP AND THE LOS ANGELES RAMS

Add another item to the long list of challenges the Rams will face this season: Cooper Kupp is out for the Rams' season opener against the Seahawks, and coach Sean McVay didn't rule out a trip to the IR, which would mean Kupp could miss at least the first four games of the season as the star wide receiver deals with a hamstring injury.

Kupp, 30, initially injured the hamstring early in training camp, returned to practice near the end of August and then suffered a setback Aug. 31

McVay then ruled Kupp "day-to-day," and Kupp saw a specialist regarding the injury this week

Kupp was the Offensive Player of the Year after winning the receiving triple crown in 2021 with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns. He was the first player to lead the league in all three categories since Steve Smith in 2005. He also had the game-winning touchdown catch in the Super Bowl.

in 2005. He also had the game-winning touchdown catch in the Super Bowl. Kupp was on track for another monster year in 2022 before a season-ending high ankle sprain in Week 9

This is already projected to be a tough year for the Rams. Two years removed from a championship, they have just a 13.7% chance to make the playoffs, according to SportsLine. Only the Cardinals and Colts have a worse chance.

A big reason for that is the Rams have little proven depth across their roster, and wide receiver epitomizes that. Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua are among the players who will need to step up.

🏈 NFL season preview: Super Bowl picks, award winners, breakout stars, bold predictions and more

USATSI

With the NFL season beginning tonight, our experts have put their pens down and submitted their predictions -- from season predictions and individual award picks to bold predictions and much more. We have it all covered, and now it's time for me to share their genius with the world.

Let's start with where the season ends: the Super Bowl. Our six experts each picked a different champion, with one vote each for ...

49ers

Bills

Chargers

Bengals

Chiefs

Eagles

We got even more hot takes when expanding the poll to "The NFL Today" analysts Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, JJ Watt and others. Two names -- one surprising (Trevor Lawrence), one not (Mahomes) -- tied for first in MVP voting. Here's how that went down:

Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence (four votes)

Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts (two votes)

(two votes) Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott (one vote)

You can see full individual award and Super Bowl picks here.

A step below those stars sits Cody Benjamin's top 10 breakout candidates. I love his top two picks:

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay: "The former first-rounder has one incredibly important -- and unteachable -- weapon at his disposal: a laser arm. Couple it with the veteran touch he showcased on preseason passes, the three years of learning behind Aaron Rodgers, the seamless transition into emergency QB1 duties last season, and all the ingredients are there for a surprisingly strong debut as a full-timer." Kenny Pickett, QB, PIttsburgh: "Despite ugly numbers playing spoiler for an old-school Steelers team as a rookie, the hometown kid grew in gusto and crunch-time precision as 2022 wore on. ... His stat line may still end up solid more than spectacular, but he's got the makings of a scrappy winner -- totally fitting for the position in Steel City."

As for more bases we've covered:

⚾ Separating World Series contenders into tiers

Getty Images

We're inside a month until the MLB playoffs, and it's pretty clear who's at the top of the class as October nears. Matt Snyder separated all 30 teams into tiers, and the "clear favorite" tier includes just one squad.

Snyder: "Braves -- They've been the best team in baseball since about mid-May. They have multiple superstar position players, including the frontrunner for MVP in Ronald Acuña Jr. They are one of the most powerful lineups in baseball history. The rotation and back-end of the bullpen, come playoff time, are likely to be stellar. They are the favorites."

Caesars Sportsbook sees things the same way with the Braves as +300 favorites ... but four other teams are +1,000 or shorter.

You can see Matt's full tiers here.

⚾ Julio Urías placed on administrative leave after domestic violence arrest

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after being arrested on felony charges of domestic violence Sunday. Urías has not been with the team since his arrest.

Dayn Perry explained what this means:

Perry: "In plain terms, administrative leave in essence sidelines a player accused of violating the joint policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse while MLB investigates those allegations. Of note is that these investigations are conducted outside of any legal proceedings, and MLB and commissioner Rob Manfred have the latitude to discipline players under the policy even in the absence of any criminal charges or conviction."

Urías was suspended 20 games in 2019 under the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy after witnesses said he shoved his girlfriend to the ground in a mall parking lot.

📺 What we're watching Thursday

