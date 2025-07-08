The joint effort between the Cleveland Browns and state of Ohio to build a new suburban stadium ruffled feathers for numerous reasons, including the plan to use $600 million from the state's unclaimed property fund. According to News 5 Cleveland, three Ohioans with unclaimed funds filed a lawsuit this week against state officials, calling the financial plan an "unconstitutional and unlawful misappropriation of private property."

Just last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a state budget bill that approved the plan, paving the way for unclaimed funds to cover one-quarter of the estimated $2.4 billion construction budget. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, however, seek class-action status on behalf of thousands of citizens and are asking a judge to halt the state from moving forward with the plan until the legal process unfolds.

Ohio has a $4.8 billion unclaimed property fund, which includes various sums of money owed to state residents. Among those with unclaimed assets is former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. There exists a 10-year time limit on those funds before the money is transferred back to the state.

"It has been long settled that funds held by the State of Ohio in its 'Unclaimed Funds' account are private property," the lawsuit says. "The UFA is not property of the State of Ohio to use as it deems fit. Moreover, unclaimed funds are not properly described as 'operating revenue' or a component of the State's 'general fund' to be appropriated as part of the State's budget."

Ohio Governor approves $600 million towards new Cleveland Browns stadium Carter Bahns

The $600 million allotment goes to the Browns as a performance grant -- one that the franchise will pay back with revenue generated from the new stadium. Its approval is part of an approved budget that also featured changes to the state's Art Modell Law. The law previously prohibited professional sports teams from relocating out of an Ohio city without an agreement with said city or a sixth-month advance opportunity for the locale to buy the team. An amendment to the law makes it go into effect only if the team attempts to leave the state.

The plaintiffs are not the only parties opposed to the stadium funding plan. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb opposes the Browns' move to pull away from their downtown venue and into the suburb of Brook Park, and he denounced Gov. DeWine's approval of the budget and the amendment to the Modell Law.

"We are deeply disappointed that the final state budget includes both a $600 million public subsidy for a domed stadium in Brook Park and changes to Ohio's Modell Law -- provisions we strongly opposed and requested be removed," Bibb said. "Relocating the Browns will divert economic activity from downtown, create a competing entertainment district, and disrupt the momentum of our lakefront redevelopment."

The new Huntington Bank Field will be a fully enclosed facility, and the Browns said it will host concerts and events throughout the year to bring regional and national visitors to Cleveland. The Browns' stadium lease with the city expires at the conclusion of the 2028 NFL season.